Home / News / Auto News / Indian Chief cruiser bike, with tattoo-inspired livery, revealed
Auto

Indian Chief cruiser bike, with tattoo-inspired livery, revealed

Written by
Dwaipayan Roy
Last updated on Jul 14, 2021, 05:40 pm
Indian Chief cruiser bike, with tattoo-inspired livery, revealed
Tattoo-adorned Indian Chief motorcycle revealed

Indian Motorcycle has unveiled its Chief cruiser bike adorned in tattoo-inspired livery. The product is the result of a collaboration with three famous tattoo artists to create a series of designs under the 'Indian Motorcycle and No Regrets' initiative. The first one has been created by Australia-based Mayonaize, who hand-painted his design onto large-scale templates, which were later photographed and rendered to the vehicle.

In this article
Design

The bike is offered in three colors

The Indian Chief bike has a teardrop-shaped fuel tank, a rider-only saddle, side-mounted twin exhaust, high-set handlebars, and a rounded headlight. It packs a full-LED setup for lighting, a digital instrument console, and rides on designer blacked-out wheels. It has a fuel storage capacity of 15.1-liter and tips the scales at 294kg. It is offered in Black Metallic, White Smoke, and Ruby Smoke shades.

Information

It runs on a 1,811cc Thunderstroke 111 engine

The Indian Chief bike draws power from a 1,811cc Thunderstroke 111 fuel-injected engine linked to a 6-speed gearbox. The mill generates 146Nm of peak torque at 3,200rpm.

Safety

There are disc brakes on both the wheels

To ensure the safety of the rider, the Indian Chief bike is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with ABS and cruise control for better handling on the roads. Suspension duties on the cruiser bike are taken care of by 46mm telescopic forks on the front side and dual shock absorbers with adjustable preload on the rear end.

Details

Indian Chief bike: Pricing and availability

The Indian Chief bike designed by Mayonaize will be showcased at an event in London, alongside two more bikes designed by artists Shige and Carlos Torres. Thereafter, 40 more artists from around the world will participate in a public vote, to have their designs made into reality. Meanwhile, for reference, the standard Indian Chief bike carries a starting price-tag of $14,499 (Rs. 10.8 lakh).

Share this timeline
Next News Article
Audi Grand Sphere concept car previewed in teaser images

Latest News

Ashwin shows his brilliance with fifer for Surrey against Somerset

Sports

Army says reports of fresh Indo-China clash 'false and baseless'

India

'Loki' Season 2 is officially coming to Disney+, netizens rejoice

Entertainment

Coronavirus: Centre flags increase in 'R' factor in several states

India

Bajaj Pulsar NS 125 is now Rs. 4,400 more expensive

Auto

Latest Auto News

Audi Grand Sphere concept car previewed in teaser images

Auto

2021 Land Rover Discovery launched at Rs. 88 lakh

Auto

This becomes first LEGO model to lap around real circuit

Auto

Ford Mustang Mach-E sets Guinness World Record for EV efficiency

Auto

2022 Jeep Compass debuts with all-new cabin, minor styling updates

Auto

Features

The top 5 fastest cars in the world

Auto

List of top 5 sports bikes

Auto

5 lesser-known but interesting facts about Tesla

Auto

Five fastest motorcycles in the world

Auto

Top 5 interesting facts and figures about Ford Motor Company

Auto

Related News

Limited-run Indian Scout Bobber NEON bikes unveiled in France

Auto

2022 Indian Chief bike range teased in India; launch imminent

Auto

Geely Vision Starburst concept is a love letter to cosmos

Auto

Hanway B50 bike, with Triumph Bonneville-inspired looks, unveiled in China

Auto

Indian Motorcycle News

Indian Motorcycle to launch FTR 1200 S Champion Edition soon

Auto

Limited-run Indian FTR 1200 Ruby Smoke motorbike breaks cover

Auto

Indian FTR 1200 Rally, Carbon to be launched by 2020-end

Auto

Indian Challenger to be launched in India by year-end

Auto

Ahead of May 1 debut, Indian FTR Carbon motorcycle teased

Auto
Trending Topics