Indian Chief cruiser bike, with tattoo-inspired livery, revealed

Indian Motorcycle has unveiled its Chief cruiser bike adorned in tattoo-inspired livery. The product is the result of a collaboration with three famous tattoo artists to create a series of designs under the 'Indian Motorcycle and No Regrets' initiative. The first one has been created by Australia-based Mayonaize, who hand-painted his design onto large-scale templates, which were later photographed and rendered to the vehicle.

Design

The bike is offered in three colors

The Indian Chief bike has a teardrop-shaped fuel tank, a rider-only saddle, side-mounted twin exhaust, high-set handlebars, and a rounded headlight. It packs a full-LED setup for lighting, a digital instrument console, and rides on designer blacked-out wheels. It has a fuel storage capacity of 15.1-liter and tips the scales at 294kg. It is offered in Black Metallic, White Smoke, and Ruby Smoke shades.

Information

It runs on a 1,811cc Thunderstroke 111 engine

The Indian Chief bike draws power from a 1,811cc Thunderstroke 111 fuel-injected engine linked to a 6-speed gearbox. The mill generates 146Nm of peak torque at 3,200rpm.

Safety

There are disc brakes on both the wheels

To ensure the safety of the rider, the Indian Chief bike is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with ABS and cruise control for better handling on the roads. Suspension duties on the cruiser bike are taken care of by 46mm telescopic forks on the front side and dual shock absorbers with adjustable preload on the rear end.

Details

Indian Chief bike: Pricing and availability

The Indian Chief bike designed by Mayonaize will be showcased at an event in London, alongside two more bikes designed by artists Shige and Carlos Torres. Thereafter, 40 more artists from around the world will participate in a public vote, to have their designs made into reality. Meanwhile, for reference, the standard Indian Chief bike carries a starting price-tag of $14,499 (Rs. 10.8 lakh).