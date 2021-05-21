Home / News / Auto News / Government proposes new compulsory rules for tires to improve safety
Government proposes new compulsory rules for tires to improve safety

Dwaipayan Roy
Last updated on May 21, 2021, 06:52 pm
The Government of India has issued a notification that proposes new mandatory norms for four-wheeler tires. In order to improve the performance and safety aspects, tires sold here will have to meet specific standards for rolling resistance, rolling sound emission, as well as wet grip. Both domestic tire manufacturers and importers will have to comply with these mandatory norms.

The rules will come into effect from October

In its draft notification, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH)has proposed that the rules will be applicable on all new tires from October. However, existing tire models can comply with the norms from October 2022. This will be the first step toward introducing a "star rating" system for tires. Recently, CEAT introduced its own tire label system with the SecuraDrive range.

'Compliance with new norms will not be an issue'

A MoRTH official said, "The aim is to bring the best norms. Most of the tire manufacturers in India have a global presence and are complying with the best norms in European countries. So, it won't be an issue at all."

What problem plagues the current system?

India is a tire production hub and several domestic manufacturers supply their products to other markets across the world. Hence, meeting the safety norms should not be an issue. Currently, tires on sale here are subjected to a compulsory BIS benchmark quality check under the Tire Quality Control Order. However, the information is not revealed to buyers that can help them make informed purchases.

The new norms will bring accountability to tire manufacturers

The BIS markings bring no accountability to tire makers and the new rules will change that. The upcoming norms will bring the tires on sale in the country, one step closer to the laws enforced in the US, Europe, Japan, and other developed nations.

