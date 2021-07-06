Home / News / Auto News / Limited-run Indian Scout Bobber NEON bikes unveiled in France
Limited-run Indian Scout Bobber NEON bikes unveiled in France

Indian Motorcycle Etoile, the Parisian dealer of the US automaker, has collaborated with a custom workshop called Tank Machine to unveil three limited-run Indian Scout Bobber bikes. Called the Indian Scout Bobber NEON, the two-wheelers are based on the Indian Scout Bobber Sixty and are available in three NASCAR-inspired shades. They have also received a bunch of cosmetic updates. Here are more details.

The bikes have bar-end mirrors and Supertrapp exhaust

The Indian Scout Bobber NEON cruiser bikes have an exposed design and feature new handlebars with integrated indicators and bar-end mirrors, a Trask air filter kit, a Supertrapp exhaust, a rider-only saddle, and a new number plate holder. They have a digital-analog instrument console, an all-LED setup for lighting including an updated taillight, and designer blacked-out wheels wrapped in new Avon tires.

They are fueled by a 78hp, 1,000cc liquid-cooled engine

The Indian Scout Bobber NEON bikes are powered by a 1,000cc, liquid-cooled, V-Twin engine linked to a manual 6-speed gearbox. The mill generates a maximum power of 78hp and a peak torque of 88Nm at 5,000rpm.

They have dual rear shock absorbers

To ensure the safety of the rider, the Indian Scout Bobber NEON motorcycles are equipped with disc brakes on both the front as well as rear wheels along with ABS for better handling on the roads. Suspension duties on the bikes are taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side and dual shock absorbers on the rear end.

Indian Scout Bobber NEON: Pricing and availability

The Indian Scout Bobber NEON bikes will be sold in France but their prices are not available as of now. For reference, the standard Scout Bobber Sixty carries a starting price-tag of $8,999 (around Rs. 6.7 lakh) in the US.

