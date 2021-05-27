Home / News / Auto News / Mahindra XUV700 to feature a dual-screen setup and dual-tone cabin
Mahindra XUV700 to feature a dual-screen setup and dual-tone cabin

Dwaipayan Roy
Last updated on May 27, 2021, 06:44 pm
Mahindra XUV700 to feature a dual-screen setup and dual-tone cabin
Mahindra XUV700 to have Mercedes-style dual-screen setup

The Mahindra XUV700 SUV will be launched in India by October. In the latest development, the interiors of the car have been spied, revealing some key details. As per the video (via RushLane), the vehicle will have a Mercedes-style dual-screen setup, knurled knobs on the dashboard, a spring-loaded handbrake, and a multifunctional steering wheel. Here are more details.

Exteriors

The car will sport a chromed grille with multiple slats

Mahindra XUV700 is expected to sport a muscular bonnet, chromed grille with multiple slats, C-shaped headlights with LED DRLs, new taillights, and an updated tailgate. On the sides, it will be flanked by roof rails, body-colored ORVMs, blacked-out B-pillars, flush-fitted door handles, and new alloy wheels. As for the dimensions, the car will have a longer wheelbase and shall be wider than the XUV500.

It will be offered with a choice of two engines

The Mahindra XUV700 should be offered with a 2.0-liter mHawk turbo-diesel engine and a 2.0-liter Stallion turbo-petrol mill. However, the power figures are unknown as of now. Transmission duties will be taken care of by a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox.

The vehicle will have a panoramic sunroof and multiple airbags

Mahindra XUV700 will have a spacious dual-tone cabin with a panoramic sunroof, a head-up display, AC vents surrounded by chrome bits, and a multifunctional steering wheel. It will house a dual-screen setup for the digital instrument cluster and the touchscreen infotainment system. The latter will support connected car technology. For safety, multiple airbags, emergency braking, and adaptive cruise control are likely to be available.

Mahindra XUV700: Pricing and availability

The pricing and availability details of the Mahindra XUV700 in India will be revealed at the time of launch. However, it is expected to cost around Rs. 13 lakh (ex-showroom) and will take on rivals like the Tata Safari and MG Hector Plus.

