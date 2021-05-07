2021 ISUZU D-MAX Hi-Lander to be launched on May 10

Japanese automaker ISUZU has confirmed that its 2021 D-MAX Hi-Lander pick-up truck will be launched in India on May 10.

As for the highlights, the vehicle will sport a refreshed look and shall come with many features. It will draw power from a BS6-compliant 1.9-liter diesel engine that will generate 161hp of maximum power.

Exteriors

The vehicle will have halogen headlights and steel wheels

The 2021 ISUZU D-MAX Hi-Lander will have an eye-catching design, featuring a muscular bonnet, a blacked-out grille, a wide air dam, and swept-back halogen headlights.

On the sides, it will be flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, and steel wheels with covers on them.

A large storage compartment and vertically-positioned taillights will be available on the rear end of the vehicle.

Information

It will be fueled by a 161hp, 1.9-liter engine

The 2021 ISUZU D-MAX Hi-Lander will be powered by a BS6-compliant 1.9-liter diesel engine that generates a maximum power of 161hp and a peak torque of 360Nm. The motor should be paired to a 6-speed manual gearbox.

Interiors

It will pack an analog instrument cluster

The 2021 ISUZU D-MAX Hi-Lander will have a 5-seater cabin with a black dashboard, manual controls for the HVAC, and a 3-spoke steering wheel.

It will house an instrument cluster with analog dials but shall miss out on a touchscreen infotainment system.

For ensuring the safety of the passengers, multiple airbags, ABS with EBD, crash sensors, and an engine immobilizer should be available.

Information

2021 ISUZU D-MAX Hi-Lander: Pricing and availability

The pricing and availability details of the 2021 ISUZU D-MAX Hi-Lander in India will be revealed at the launch event on May 10. However, it should cost less than the V-Cross model which is expected to start at around Rs. 18 lakh (ex-showroom).