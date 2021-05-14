Home / News / Auto News / ISUZU D-MAX Hi-Lander available with benefits worth Rs. 1.5 lakh
ISUZU D-MAX Hi-Lander available with benefits worth Rs. 1.5 lakh

Dwaipayan Roy
May 14, 2021
ISUZU is offering an attractive deal on its D-MAX Hi-Lander pick-up truck, which was launched in India earlier this week. As part of the offer, existing SUV owners can upgrade to the Hi-Lander and avail a benefit of Rs. 1.5 lakh on the ex-showroom price. To recall, it has a heavy-duty look, a practical cabin, and runs on a BS6-compliant 1.9-liter diesel engine.

Exteriors

The pick-up truck has halogen headlights

The 2021 ISUZU D-MAX Hi-Lander has a muscular bonnet, blacked-out grille, a refreshed front bumper, a wide air dam, and halogen headlamps. On the sides, it is flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, and steel wheels with covers. A large storage space and vertically positioned taillights are available on the rear. Dimensions-wise, it has a length of 5,295mm and a wheelbase of 3,125mm.

It is fueled by a 161hp, 1.9-liter engine

The 2021 ISUZU D-MAX Hi-Lander draws power from a BS6-compliant 1.9-liter, 4-cylinder diesel engine that generates a maximum power of 161hp at 3,600rpm and 360Nm of peak torque at 2,000-2,500rpm. The mill is mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox.

Interiors

The vehicle offers a rear-view camera and twin airbags

The 2021 ISUZU D-MAX Hi-Lander has a spacious 5-seater cabin with manual air-conditioning, a 4-speaker audio system, chrome inserts, cruise control, and a power steering wheel. However, it misses out on the 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment console that is available on the V-Cross variant. For safety, there are twin airbags, a rear-view camera, ABS with EBD, and rear parking sensors.

ISUZU D-MAX Hi-Lander: Pricing

In India, the ISUZU D-MAX Hi-Lander carries a price-tag of Rs. 16.98 lakh. In comparison, the V-Cross starts at Rs. 19.98 lakh for the Z 2WD AT model and goes up to Rs. 24.49 lakh for the Z Prestige 4WD AT variant (all prices, ex-showroom).

