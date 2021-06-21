Home / News / Auto News / Bookings of Jaguar F‑PACE SVR SUV now open in India
Auto

Bookings of Jaguar F‑PACE SVR SUV now open in India

Written by
Dwaipayan Roy
Last updated on Jun 21, 2021, 03:34 pm
Bookings of Jaguar F‑PACE SVR SUV now open in India
Jaguar accepting bookings for F‑PACE SVR SUV in India

Jaguar dealerships across India are now accepting bookings for the 2021 F-PACE SVR, which was unveiled in December last year. As for the highlights, the car has a refreshed look and an upmarket cabin with lots of features. It draws power from a 5.0-liter, supercharged V8 engine linked to an 8-speed automatic gearbox for handling transmission duties. Here are more details.

In this article
Exteriors

The car has a huge black grille and quad exhausts

The Jaguar F‑PACE SVR has a muscular bonnet with air vents, a large black grille with SVR badging, an aggressive bumper with large scoops, and sleek headlights. On the sides, it is flanked by ORVMs, blacked-out B-pillars, and designer wheels. Wrap-around taillamps, a window wiper, a shark-fin antenna, and quad exhaust tips are available on the rear end of the vehicle.

Information

It runs on a 543hp, 5.0-liter engine

The Jaguar F‑PACE SVR is powered by a 5.0-liter, supercharged V8 engine that makes 543hp/700Nm and is linked to an 8-speed automatic gearbox and an all-wheel-drive system. The car can sprint from 0-100km/h in just 4 seconds.

Interiors

The vehicle has a panoramic sunroof and sports seats

Jaguar F‑PACE SVR has a luxurious cabin with sports seats, a 3-spoke steering wheel with Mars Red SVR stitching, a built-in stopwatch, a panoramic sunroof, and a Windsor leather-wrapped central cubby. The vehicle packs a 12.3-inch Interactive Driver Display and an 11.3-inch Pivi Pro touchscreen infotainment console. Multiple airbags, automated emergency braking, adaptive cruise control, and lane-departure warning ensure the passengers' safety.

Information

Jaguar F‑PACE SVR: Pricing and availability

In India, the pricing and availability details of the Jaguar F-PACE SVR will be announced at the time of launch. It will surely carry a premium over the standard F-PACE priced at Rs. 69.99 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi).

Share this timeline
Next News Article
Interiors of 2022 Mahindra Scorpio SUV previewed in spy images

Latest News

Coronavirus: India reports 53K new infections; 20 Delta+ cases

India

Tokyo Olympics: 10,000 local spectators allowed for each event

Sports

Interested in Will Smith's life? His memoir releases in November

Entertainment

Realme Narzo 30 5G tipped to cost Rs. 14,000

Technology

'The Family Man' becomes fourth-most popular show worldwide, team celebrates

Entertainment

Latest Auto News

Interiors of 2022 Mahindra Scorpio SUV previewed in spy images

Auto

2021 Mercedes-Benz GLA review: Should you buy it?

Auto

Ahead of launch, BMW 5 Series (facelift) arrives at dealerships

Auto

Maruti Suzuki EECO Ambulance becomes cheaper thanks to revised GST

Auto

FAME II subsidy revision: Hero Optima HX's prices reduced

Auto

Features

The top 5 fastest cars in the world

Auto

List of top 5 sports bikes

Auto

5 lesser-known but interesting facts about Tesla

Auto

Five fastest motorcycles in the world

Auto

Top 5 interesting facts and figures about Ford Motor Company

Auto

Related News

Jaguar F-PACE (facelift) SUV launched at Rs. 70 lakh

Auto

2022 Jaguar I-PACE SUV, with some tech updates, goes official

Auto

Jaguar F-TYPE P450, with a 5.0-liter V8 engine, unveiled

Auto

Jaguar I-PACE Black, with cosmetic updates and new features, unveiled

Auto