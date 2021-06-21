Bookings of Jaguar F‑PACE SVR SUV now open in India

Jaguar dealerships across India are now accepting bookings for the 2021 F-PACE SVR, which was unveiled in December last year. As for the highlights, the car has a refreshed look and an upmarket cabin with lots of features. It draws power from a 5.0-liter, supercharged V8 engine linked to an 8-speed automatic gearbox for handling transmission duties. Here are more details.

The car has a huge black grille and quad exhausts

The Jaguar F‑PACE SVR has a muscular bonnet with air vents, a large black grille with SVR badging, an aggressive bumper with large scoops, and sleek headlights. On the sides, it is flanked by ORVMs, blacked-out B-pillars, and designer wheels. Wrap-around taillamps, a window wiper, a shark-fin antenna, and quad exhaust tips are available on the rear end of the vehicle.

It runs on a 543hp, 5.0-liter engine

The Jaguar F‑PACE SVR is powered by a 5.0-liter, supercharged V8 engine that makes 543hp/700Nm and is linked to an 8-speed automatic gearbox and an all-wheel-drive system. The car can sprint from 0-100km/h in just 4 seconds.

The vehicle has a panoramic sunroof and sports seats

Jaguar F‑PACE SVR has a luxurious cabin with sports seats, a 3-spoke steering wheel with Mars Red SVR stitching, a built-in stopwatch, a panoramic sunroof, and a Windsor leather-wrapped central cubby. The vehicle packs a 12.3-inch Interactive Driver Display and an 11.3-inch Pivi Pro touchscreen infotainment console. Multiple airbags, automated emergency braking, adaptive cruise control, and lane-departure warning ensure the passengers' safety.

Jaguar F‑PACE SVR: Pricing and availability

In India, the pricing and availability details of the Jaguar F-PACE SVR will be announced at the time of launch. It will surely carry a premium over the standard F-PACE priced at Rs. 69.99 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi).