Jaguar F-TYPE P450, with a 5.0-liter V8 engine, unveiled

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mail Last updated on Jun 03, 2021, 12:34 pm

Jaguar has unveiled the P450 variant of its F-TYPE car. It is offered in a coupe or convertible form with either a rear-wheel-drive or R-Dynamic all-wheel-drive system. As for the highlights, the car has an eye-catching design and a luxurious cabin. It draws power from a 5.0-liter supercharged V8 engine and has a top-speed of 285km/h. Here are more details.

Exteriors

The car sports a quiet start exhaust system

The Jaguar F-TYPE P450 has a sporty look, featuring a muscular bonnet, a large blacked-out grille, sleek headlights, and a gloss black finish on the front splitter as well as the side sills. It is flanked by heated ORVMs, two doors, and gloss dark gray-colored 20-inch split-spoke alloy wheels. There is also an active exhaust system with a selectable quiet start mode.

Interiors

The vehicle has 12-way adjustable seats, a 10.0-inch infotainment console

The Jaguar F-TYPE P450 has a luxurious 2-seater cabin, featuring branded treadplates, 12-way adjustable powered seats, a blacked-out dashboard, a center console that divides the driver and passenger areas, and a 3-spoke multifunctional steering wheel. It houses a 10.0-inch touchscreen infotainment console with support for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. For safety, multiple airbags, blind-spot monitoring, and an automated emergency braking facility are available.

Performance

It is fueled by a 438hp, 5.0-liter engine

The Jaguar F-TYPE P450 is powered by a 5.0-liter supercharged V8 engine that generates a maximum power of 438hp and a peak torque of 580Nm. The vehicle comes standard with an electronically controlled active differential. In the all-wheel-drive configuration, it can sprint from 0-100km/h in just 4.4 seconds and can clock a top-speed of 285km/h.

Information

Jaguar F-TYPE P450: Pricing and availability

In the US, the Jaguar F-TYPE P450 carries a starting price-tag of $71,050 (roughly Rs. 52 lakh) for the coupe version with rear-wheel-drive configuration. At present, there is no official word regarding its arrival in India.