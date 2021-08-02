Bookings of Jaguar F-TYPE R-Dynamic Black SUV are now open

Jaguar is accepting bookings for its F-TYPE R-Dynamic Black SUV

British automaker Jaguar has started accepting bookings for its F-TYPE R-Dynamic Black SUV in India. To recall, it debuted in the global markets earlier this year. As for the highlights, the premium vehicle has a head-turning look and a luxurious cabin with many features. In India, it will be powered by a BS6-compliant 5.0-liter supercharged V8 engine. Here are more details

Exteriors

The car is available in three colors

The Jaguar F-TYPE R-Dynamic Black has a sloping roofline, a sculpted hood, a large black grille, and sleek headlights. On the sides, the SUV is flanked by indicator-mounted ORVMs and glossy black 20-inch split-spoke wheels. Narrow taillights and quad exhaust tips are available on the rear. It is offered in three metallic colors: Santorini Black, Firenze Red, and Eiger Gray.

Information

It will run on a 444hp, 5.0-liter engine in India

In India, the Jaguar F-TYPE R-Dynamic Black will be powered by a BS6-compliant 5.0-liter supercharged V8 engine that generates 444hp/580Nm and is mated to an 8-speed automatic gearbox. The car can sprint from 0-100km/h in just 4.4 seconds and has a top-speed of 285km/h.

Interiors

Two seats and a 12.3-inch Interactive Driver Display are offered

Jaguar F-TYPE R-Dynamic Black has a 2-seater cabin, featuring 12-way adjustable Performance seats wrapped in Windsor leather, Ebony with Light Oyster/Mars with Flame Red stitching, and a multifunctional steering wheel. It packs a 12.3-inch Interactive Driver Display and a 10.0-inch Touch Pro touchscreen infotainment system with support for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Multiple airbags, automated emergency braking, and lane-keeping assist ensure safety.

Information

Jaguar F-TYPE R-Dynamic Black: Pricing and availability

Details related to the pricing and availability of the Jaguar F-TYPE R-Dynamic Black in India will be announced at the time of launch. For reference, in the UK, it carries a starting price-tag of £64,495 (around Rs. 66.7 lakh).