Jaguar I-PACE electric SUV launched at Rs. 1.06 crore

Jaguar Land Rover has introduced its latest all-electric performance SUV, the I-PACE, in India at a starting price of Rs. 1.06 crore. It is offered in three trims: S, SE, and HSE.

As for the key highlights, the car has an eye-catching look, a feature-loaded cabin, and a 90kWh battery that offers a range of 470km on a single charge.

Here's our roundup.

The SUV rides on 19-inch wheels It can sprint from 0-100km/h in under five seconds The car flaunts a 'floating' center console Jaguar I-PACE: Pricing and availability

The SUV rides on 19-inch wheels

The Jaguar I-PACE features an attractive design with a tapering roofline, a bold grille with chrome accents, a muscular bonnet, a rear diffuser, and a roof-mounted spoiler.

For lighting, it houses the company's signature 'double J' LED headlights, DRLs, and split LED taillights.

On the sides, the four-wheeler is flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and 19-inch alloy wheels.

It can sprint from 0-100km/h in under five seconds

The Jaguar I-PACE draws power from two permanent magnetic synchronous electric motors, paired with a 90kWh battery. The combination produces 389hp/696Nm. The powertrain allows the car to sprint from 0-100km/h in 4.8 seconds and offers a range of 470km per charge.

The car flaunts a 'floating' center console

The Jaguar I-PACE offers a luxurious and spacious cabin with sports seats, an optional panoramic glass sunroof, a power steering wheel with adaptive cruise control, and automatic climate control.

It also has a 'floating' center console, a Pivi Pro infotainment system, and an optional Meridian 3D Surround sound system.

For safety, there are six airbags, a 360-degree-view camera, and a 'Driver Condition Monitor.'

Jaguar I-PACE: Pricing and availability

In India, the Jaguar I-PACE costs Rs. 1.06 crore for the base S model, Rs. 1.08 crore for the SE variant, and Rs. 1.12 crore for the top-spec HSE version. Bookings for the car are already underway and deliveries are expected to start soon.

