Jaguar I-PACE electric SUV launched at Rs. 1.06 crore

The Jaguar I-PACE draws power from two permanent magnetic synchronous electric motors, paired with a 90kWh battery. The combination produces 389hp/696Nm. The powertrain allows the car to sprint from 0-100km/h in 4.8 seconds and offers a range of 470km per charge.
In India, the Jaguar I-PACE costs Rs. 1.06 crore for the base S model, Rs. 1.08 crore for the SE variant, and Rs. 1.12 crore for the top-spec HSE version. Bookings for the car are already underway and deliveries are expected to start soon.