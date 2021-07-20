Home / News / Auto News / Jawa RVM 500 scrambler, with Bristol Veloce 500-inspired look, unveiled
Auto

Jawa RVM 500 scrambler, with Bristol Veloce 500-inspired look, unveiled

Written by
Dwaipayan Roy
Last updated on Jul 20, 2021, 12:10 am
Jawa RVM 500 scrambler, with Bristol Veloce 500-inspired look, unveiled
Jawa RVM 500 scrambler bike revealed

Czech automaker Jawa has unveiled a scrambler bike based on its RVM 500 model sold in Europe. Its debut in India seems unlikely. As for the highlights, the two-wheeler looks similar to the Bristol Veloce 500 and draws power from a 471cc parallel-twin engine that generates a maximum power of 47.6hp at 8,500rpm. Here are more details.

In this article
Design

The bike has all-LED lighting and rides on wire-spoked wheels

The Jawa RVM 500 scrambler has a muscular fuel tank with extensions, a single-piece stepped-up seat with a ribbed pattern, and a twin-tip upswept exhaust. It also gets a rear tire-hugger-mounted number plate holder, a rounded headlight as well as mirrors, and dual-tone paintwork. The bike packs an LED headlamp, an LED taillight, and runs on wire-spoked wheels.

Information

It runs on a 48hp, 471cc engine

The Jawa RVM 500 scrambler draws power from a 471cc parallel-twin engine that generates a maximum power of 47.6hp at 8,500rpm and a peak torque of 43Nm at 6,500rpm. The mill is mated to a 6-speed gearbox.

Safety

There are disc brakes on both the wheels

To ensure the safety of the rider, the Jawa RVM 500 scrambler is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels. It is unclear if ABS is also on offer. Suspension duties on the motorcycle are taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Information

Jawa RVM 500 scrambler: Pricing and availability

The pricing and availability details of the Jawa RVM 500 scrambler are yet to be announced. However, it appears to be a rebranded version of the Bristol Veloce 500 which carries a price-tag of PHP 348,000 (around Rs. 5.14 lakh) in the Philippines.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
Audi RS 3 breaks cover in sedan and hatchback forms

Latest News

#NewsBytesExplainer: What's Pegasus spyware and how does it spread?

Technology

Realme GT Explorer Master Edition to cost around Rs. 35,000

Technology

Amitabh Bachchan shares first promo clip of 'Kaun Banega Crorepati-13'

Entertainment

Karnataka CM's exit likely? BJP chief's 'leaked' audio hints change

Politics

'John Wick-4': What we know so far about this actioner?

Entertainment

Latest Auto News

Audi RS 3 breaks cover in sedan and hatchback forms

Auto

MINI 60 Years Edition hatchback, with 2.0-liter engine, breaks cover

Auto

Production-specific Koenigsegg Jesko hypercar, with a 1,600hp engine, revealed

Auto

Tata XPRES-T EV priced at Rs. 9.75 lakh; deliveries underway

Auto

Gemballa MARSIEN is a 750hp off-road-biased supercar

Auto

Features

The top 5 fastest cars in the world

Auto

List of top 5 sports bikes

Auto

5 lesser-known but interesting facts about Tesla

Auto

Five fastest motorcycles in the world

Auto

Top 5 interesting facts and figures about Ford Motor Company

Auto

Related News

Jawa Special Edition commemorates India's victory in the 1971 war

Auto

Only 25 units of Triumph Street Scrambler Sandstorm for India

Auto

Rimac Nevera electric hypercar, with a 550km of range, unveiled

Auto

Kia K9 (facelift), with larger grille and redesigned lights, revealed

Auto

JAWA News

JAWA announces 'Golden Stripes' offer for JAWA, Forty Two motorcycles

Auto

JAWA and JAWA Forty Two have become costlier in India

Auto

India-manufactured Jawa Standard motorbike launched in Europe

Auto

Jawa Perak's deliveries will commence in India from July 20

Auto

BS6 Jawa Classic and Jawa Forty Two's specifications revealed

Auto