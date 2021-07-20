Jawa RVM 500 scrambler, with Bristol Veloce 500-inspired look, unveiled

Jawa RVM 500 scrambler bike revealed

Czech automaker Jawa has unveiled a scrambler bike based on its RVM 500 model sold in Europe. Its debut in India seems unlikely. As for the highlights, the two-wheeler looks similar to the Bristol Veloce 500 and draws power from a 471cc parallel-twin engine that generates a maximum power of 47.6hp at 8,500rpm. Here are more details.

Design

The bike has all-LED lighting and rides on wire-spoked wheels

The Jawa RVM 500 scrambler has a muscular fuel tank with extensions, a single-piece stepped-up seat with a ribbed pattern, and a twin-tip upswept exhaust. It also gets a rear tire-hugger-mounted number plate holder, a rounded headlight as well as mirrors, and dual-tone paintwork. The bike packs an LED headlamp, an LED taillight, and runs on wire-spoked wheels.

Information

It runs on a 48hp, 471cc engine

The Jawa RVM 500 scrambler draws power from a 471cc parallel-twin engine that generates a maximum power of 47.6hp at 8,500rpm and a peak torque of 43Nm at 6,500rpm. The mill is mated to a 6-speed gearbox.

Safety

There are disc brakes on both the wheels

To ensure the safety of the rider, the Jawa RVM 500 scrambler is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels. It is unclear if ABS is also on offer. Suspension duties on the motorcycle are taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Information

Jawa RVM 500 scrambler: Pricing and availability

The pricing and availability details of the Jawa RVM 500 scrambler are yet to be announced. However, it appears to be a rebranded version of the Bristol Veloce 500 which carries a price-tag of PHP 348,000 (around Rs. 5.14 lakh) in the Philippines.