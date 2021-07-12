Jawa Special Edition commemorates India's victory in the 1971 war

Jawa Special Edition launched in India at Rs. 1.93 lakh

As part of the Swarnim Vijay Varsh, Jawa Motorcycles has launched a special edition of its Jawa model to commemorate India's victory against Pakistan in the 1971 war. The bike is available in two special shades namely, Khakhee and Midnight Grey, and sports cosmetic upgrades over the standard two-wheeler. However, there are no mechanical changes. Here are more details.

History

Over 3,000 Indian armed personnel lost their lives

This year marks the 50th anniversary of the 1971 Indo-Pakistan war which lasted 13 days, making it one of the shortest battles in history. It was fought on both the eastern as well as western fronts. Following Pakistan's surrender, our eastern neighbor Bangladesh, then known as East Pakistan, became independent. Over 3,000 Indian army personnel lost their lives while over 10,000 were injured.

Design

Tri-color and Indian Army emblem are present on the tank

The Jawa Special Edition has a muscular fuel tank with the tri-color and Indian Army emblem on it. There is also an insignia that reads 'Commemorating 50 years of the 1971 war victory' and '1971-2021 Special Edition.' The body paintwork as well as the headlight bezel, twin exhaust pipes, suspension forks, and the engine exhibit a matte finish.

Information

It is fueled by a 27hp, 293cc engine

The Jawa Special Edition draws power from a BS6-compliant 293cc, single-cylinder engine that generates a maximum power of 26.9hp and 27.02Nm of peak torque. The mill is linked to a 6-speed gearbox.

Safety

There are disc brakes on both the wheels

To ensure the safety of the rider, the Jawa Special Edition is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS for better handling on the roads. Suspension duties on the motorcycle are taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side and dual shock absorbers on the rear end.

Information

Jawa Special Edition: Pricing and availability

In India, the Jawa Special Edition can be booked online via the company's website. It carries a price-tag of Rs. 1.93 lakh (ex-showroom), making it Rs. 6,000 more expensive than the standard Jawa.