Home / News / Auto News / India-bound Jeep Grand Commander previewed in leaked pictures
Auto

India-bound Jeep Grand Commander previewed in leaked pictures

Written by
Dwaipayan Roy
Last updated on May 17, 2021, 02:29 pm
India-bound Jeep Grand Commander previewed in leaked pictures
Jeep Grand Commander’s images leaked; design details confirmed

Jeep's upcoming 3-row SUV, the Grand Commander will make its global debut later this year and should be launched in India in 2022. In the latest development, the design of the vehicle has been revealed via leaked images. As per the pictures, it will have an elongated 7-slat grille, roof rails, rectangular LED headlamps, and designer alloy wheels. Here are more details.

In this article
Exteriors

The car will have a boxy design

Jeep Grand Commander will have a muscular bonnet, a 7-slat grille, rectangular LED headlights, and an updated bumper with fog lamps placed in black housing. It will be flanked by roof rails blacked-out B-pillars, larger rear doors, ORVMs, squared wheel arches, and designer wheels. On the rear side, there will be sleek LED taillamps, a roof-mounted spoiler, a window wiper, and chrome-finished dual exhausts.

Information

It should run on a 2.0-liter diesel engine

Jeep Grand Commander is expected to draw power from a 2.0-liter diesel engine sourced from the Jeep Compass. The motor will be linked to a 9-speed torque converter automatic gearbox and an all-wheel-drive system. However, the power figures are currently unknown.

Interiors

The vehicle might pack a 'floating' touchscreen infotainment console

Jeep Grand Commander is expected to have a spacious 3-row cabin with a panoramic sunroof, front ventilated seats, 2-zone climate control, leather upholstery, wireless charging, and a multifunctional steering wheel. It will house a digital instrument cluster and a 'floating' touchscreen infotainment console with the latest UConnect 5 software. For ensuring the passengers' safety, multiple airbags, and a rear-view camera should be available.

Information

Jeep Grand Commander: Pricing and availability

The Jeep Grand Commander is likely to make its Indian debut sometime in 2022. As for the pocket-pinch, it should carry a significant premium over the standard Jeep Compass, which begins at Rs. 17 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi).

Share this timeline
Next News Article
Production of Mercedes-Benz EQS starts at the brand's Sindelfingen factory

Latest News

2021 MTV Movie-TV Awards: 'WandaVision' wins most, ScarJo gets slimed

Entertainment

AVITA Cosmos 2-in-1 laptop launched in India at Rs. 18,000

Science

Stephen Curry scripts history, secures his second NBA scoring title

Sports

Sanofi-GSK vaccine candidate shows promising results

World

Amazon Prime buys exclusive rights to Oscar-winning film 'Another Round'

Entertainment

Latest Auto News

Upcoming Ather electric scooter previewed in leaked patent images

Auto

Deliveries of the 2021 Kawasaki Ninja 300 begin in India

Auto

Tata Tiago (CNG) hatchback spotted on test; design details revealed

Auto

Unofficial bookings for Volkswagen Taigun SUV have started in India

Auto

Norton Motorcycles to unveil limited-edition V4SS bike soon: Details here

Auto

Features

The top 5 fastest cars in the world

Auto

List of top 5 sports bikes

Auto

5 lesser-known but interesting facts about Tesla

Auto

Five fastest motorcycles in the world

Auto

Top 5 interesting facts and figures about Ford Motor Company

Auto

Related News

Prior to its global debut, Hyundai AX1 micro SUV teased

Auto

2021 BMW X3 crossover's design previewed in a leaked picture

Auto

Jeep teases its 3-row SUV; might be named Commander

Auto

Ahead of launch in 2022, Ferrari Purosangue SUV spotted testing

Auto
Trending Topics