India-bound Jeep Grand Commander previewed in leaked pictures

May 17, 2021

Jeep's upcoming 3-row SUV, the Grand Commander will make its global debut later this year and should be launched in India in 2022. In the latest development, the design of the vehicle has been revealed via leaked images. As per the pictures, it will have an elongated 7-slat grille, roof rails, rectangular LED headlamps, and designer alloy wheels. Here are more details.

Exteriors

The car will have a boxy design

Jeep Grand Commander will have a muscular bonnet, a 7-slat grille, rectangular LED headlights, and an updated bumper with fog lamps placed in black housing. It will be flanked by roof rails blacked-out B-pillars, larger rear doors, ORVMs, squared wheel arches, and designer wheels. On the rear side, there will be sleek LED taillamps, a roof-mounted spoiler, a window wiper, and chrome-finished dual exhausts.

Information

It should run on a 2.0-liter diesel engine

Jeep Grand Commander is expected to draw power from a 2.0-liter diesel engine sourced from the Jeep Compass. The motor will be linked to a 9-speed torque converter automatic gearbox and an all-wheel-drive system. However, the power figures are currently unknown.

Interiors

The vehicle might pack a 'floating' touchscreen infotainment console

Jeep Grand Commander is expected to have a spacious 3-row cabin with a panoramic sunroof, front ventilated seats, 2-zone climate control, leather upholstery, wireless charging, and a multifunctional steering wheel. It will house a digital instrument cluster and a 'floating' touchscreen infotainment console with the latest UConnect 5 software. For ensuring the passengers' safety, multiple airbags, and a rear-view camera should be available.

Information

Jeep Grand Commander: Pricing and availability

The Jeep Grand Commander is likely to make its Indian debut sometime in 2022. As for the pocket-pinch, it should carry a significant premium over the standard Jeep Compass, which begins at Rs. 17 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi).