Jeep unveils an all-electric Magneto concept off-roader: Details here

Auto

Dwaipayan Roy
Last updated on Mar 22, 2021, 04:36 pm
As part of the Easter Jeep Safari off-road event, the company has revealed a concept EV version of its Wrangler model, called the Magneto.

The four-wheeler has an eye-catching look and a spacious cabin with many features. It draws power from an electric powertrain and can sprint from 0-100km/h in just 6.8 seconds.

Here are more details.

Exteriors

The car sports a 7-slat grille

Jeep Magneto has a sporty design, featuring a muscular bonnet with vents, a 7-slat grille, rounded LED headlights with DRLs, and a pronounced bumper.

It is flanked by a charging port on the left side and 35-inch wheels wrapped in rugged tires. A door and vertically-positioned taillights are available on the rear.

The car comes in a dual-tone Bright White and Surf Blue color.

Interiors

The vehicle has a heater to warm the cabin

The Jeep Magneto has a cabin with two Royal Blue and Black leather seats with blue-colored inserts, an electric heater to keep the cabin warm, and a multifunctional power steering wheel.

It houses a touchscreen infotainment system enabled with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

All standard safety features, including multiple airbags and traction control, should also be available.

Performance

It runs on a 285hp electric powertrain

The Jeep Magneto has a single custom-built axial flux electric motor that functions at up to 6,000rpm and four Lithium-ion battery packs with a combined power of 70kWh.

The powertrain delivers an output of 285hp of maximum power and 370Nm of peak torque. The concept off-roader can sprint from standstill to 100km/h in 6.8 seconds.

Information

Jeep Magneto: Pricing and availability

Since the Jeep Magneto is a concept model, it does not come with a price-tag or launch date. However, it might form the foundation of new EV off-roaders that are likely to be announced by the company in the future.

