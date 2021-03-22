Jeep unveils an all-electric Magneto concept off-roader: Details here

Jeep Magneto has a sporty design, featuring a muscular bonnet with vents, a 7-slat grille, rounded LED headlights with DRLs, and a pronounced bumper.
It is flanked by a charging port on the left side and 35-inch wheels wrapped in rugged tires. A door and vertically-positioned taillights are available on the rear.
The car comes in a dual-tone Bright White and Surf Blue color.
Interiors
The vehicle has a heater to warm the cabin
The Jeep Magneto has a cabin with two Royal Blue and Black leather seats with blue-colored inserts, an electric heater to keep the cabin warm, and a multifunctional power steering wheel.
It houses a touchscreen infotainment system enabled with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.
All standard safety features, including multiple airbags and traction control, should also be available.
Performance
It runs on a 285hp electric powertrain
The Jeep Magneto has a single custom-built axial flux electric motor that functions at up to 6,000rpm and four Lithium-ion battery packs with a combined power of 70kWh.
The powertrain delivers an output of 285hp of maximum power and 370Nm of peak torque. The concept off-roader can sprint from standstill to 100km/h in 6.8 seconds.
Information
Jeep Magneto: Pricing and availability
Since the Jeep Magneto is a concept model, it does not come with a price-tag or launch date. However, it might form the foundation of new EV off-roaders that are likely to be announced by the company in the future.