Auto

Jeep Meridian SUV to be launched in India next year

Jeep's new 3-row SUV in India to be called Meridian

The Jeep Compass-based 3-row SUV will be launched in India by mid-2022 and it will be called the Meridian. In the international markets, it will be sold as the Jeep Commander. As for the highlights, the car will have an imposing design and a 6/7-seater cabin with many features. It will be powered by a BS6-compliant 2.0-liter, 4-cylinder diesel engine. Here are more details.

The car will have a chromed grille and dagger-shaped headlamps

The Jeep Meridian will have a sculpted bonnet, a chromed grille with multiple slats, a wide air dam, and dagger-shaped headlights. On the sides, it will be flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, and multi-spoke wheels. Wrap-around LED taillamps, dual exhaust tips, a shark-fin antenna, and a window wiper will be available on the rear end of the vehicle.

It will be fueled by a 200hp, 2.0-liter engine

Jeep Meridian will draw power from a BS6-compliant 2.0-liter, 4-cylinder diesel engine paired to a 9-speed torque converter automatic gearbox. It should generate 200hp of power. A 48V mild-hybrid tech with a belt-driven starter generator (BSG) should also be available for improved fuel economy.

It will offer a digital instrument cluster and touchscreen console

Jeep Meridian will have a luxurious 3-row cabin with ventilated seats, a panoramic sunroof, and a multifunctional steering wheel. The car will house a digital instrument cluster and a large touchscreen infotainment console with support for the latest connectivity facilities. For ensuring the safety of the passengers, multiple airbags, a rear-view camera, crash sensors, and ABS with EBS should be available.

Jeep Meridian: Pricing and availability

Jeep Meridian will be launched in India in mid-2022 and should carry a premium over the Compass, which starts at Rs. 17.19 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi). The SUV will take on the Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace and SKODA KODIAQ.

