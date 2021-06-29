Home / News / Auto News / This Jeep Renegade pays tribute to the 'God of Mischief'
This Jeep Renegade pays tribute to the 'God of Mischief'

Jun 29, 2021
This Jeep Renegade pays tribute to the 'God of Mischief'
Limited-run Jeep Renegade Impulse revealed in Italy

To celebrate the launch of the Loki series on Disney+, Jeep has tied up with Marvel Studios to announce a limited-run Renegade Impulse model in Italy. As for the highlights, the four-wheeler has an imposing look and comes with a host of features. It is offered with a choice of a turbo-diesel engine and a plug-in hybrid powertrain. Here are more details.

In this article
Exteriors

The car has heated ORVMs and rides on 18-inch wheels

The Jeep Renegade Impulse is based on the range-topping Limited trim. It has a sculpted hood, a large black grille, a wide air dam, and circular headlights. It is flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, heated ORVMs, and 18-inch wheels. There's also a Loki badge on the rear door. Squarish taillights and a window wiper are available on the back end.

Information

Customers can choose between two powertrains

The Jeep Renegade Impulse is offered with a 1.6-liter, Multijet II, inline 4-cylinder, diesel engine that makes 130hp of power. A 190hp, plug-in hybrid powertrain, that mates two electric motors with a 1.3-liter turbo-petrol mill and an 11.4kWh battery pack, is also available.

Interiors

The vehicle offers dual-zone climate control and an auto-dimming mirror

The Jeep Renegade Impulse has a spacious cabin, featuring a cargo compartment under the front passenger seat, key-less entry, a waterproof cargo floor mat, dual-zone climate control, and a 3-spoke multifunctional steering wheel. It packs a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment console with support for the latest connectivity facilities. For ensuring the passengers' safety, multiple airbags and an auto-dimming mirror are available.

Information

Jeep Renegade Impulse: Pricing and availability

In Italy, bookings for the Jeep Renegade Impulse are currently underway. The sub-compact crossover is expected to carry some premium over the Limited trim, which starts at €29,995 (around Rs. 26.5 lakh).

