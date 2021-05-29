Jeep Wrangler 4xe PHEV updated with new 4WD electric mode
Jeep has updated its Wrangler 4xe with a new 4WD electric mode, which allows you to take the SUV off-road without using any fuel. The new mode also extends the all-electric range by 10km to a little over 50km (WLTP). To recall, the plug-in hybrid vehicle was unveiled in September last year, and is offered in standard 4xe, Sahara 4xe, and Rubicon 4xe variants.
It sports a large vertical slat grille and rounded headlights
The Jeep Wrangler 4xe features a boxy design. It has a large grille with vertical slats, a muscular bonnet with blue accents, and a tailgate-mounted spare wheel. For lighting, it has rounded LED headlamps and rectangular taillights. On the sides, the off-roader is flanked by body-colored B-pillars, blacked-out ORVMs, square-shaped wheel arches, and designer alloy wheels.
There is an 8.4-inch touchscreen on offer
The Jeep Wrangler 4xe offers a spacious 5-seater cabin with a multifunctional steering wheel, automatic climate control, and 'WRANGLER' badging on the dashboard. It also packs a 9-speaker Alpine audio system, a 7.0-inch driver's display, and an 8.4-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with support for UConnect, Android Auto, and Apple CarPlay. For safety, there is ADAS, traction control, multiple airbags, and electronic stability control.
The SUV runs on a 375hp, hybrid powertrain
The Jeep Wrangler 4xe draws power from a 2.0-liter, 4-cylinder turbocharged I-4 engine, paired with two electric motors and a 17kWh battery pack. The powertrain generates a combined output of 375hp/637Nm and comes linked to an 8-speed automatic gearbox. The SUV now has an all-electric drive range of 50km and offers three driving modes: Hybrid, Electric, and eSave.
Jeep Wrangler 4xe: Pricing
In the US, the Jeep Wrangler 4xe carries a starting price-tag of $49,805 (roughly Rs. 36 lakh). Details regarding its pricing and availability in India have not been announced so far.