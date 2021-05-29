Jeep Wrangler 4xe PHEV updated with new 4WD electric mode

May 29, 2021

Jeep Wrangler 4xe gets. new 4WD electric mode and extra range

Jeep has updated its Wrangler 4xe with a new 4WD electric mode, which allows you to take the SUV off-road without using any fuel. The new mode also extends the all-electric range by 10km to a little over 50km (WLTP). To recall, the plug-in hybrid vehicle was unveiled in September last year, and is offered in standard 4xe, Sahara 4xe, and Rubicon 4xe variants.

Exteriors

It sports a large vertical slat grille and rounded headlights

The Jeep Wrangler 4xe features a boxy design. It has a large grille with vertical slats, a muscular bonnet with blue accents, and a tailgate-mounted spare wheel. For lighting, it has rounded LED headlamps and rectangular taillights. On the sides, the off-roader is flanked by body-colored B-pillars, blacked-out ORVMs, square-shaped wheel arches, and designer alloy wheels.

Interiors

There is an 8.4-inch touchscreen on offer

The Jeep Wrangler 4xe offers a spacious 5-seater cabin with a multifunctional steering wheel, automatic climate control, and 'WRANGLER' badging on the dashboard. It also packs a 9-speaker Alpine audio system, a 7.0-inch driver's display, and an 8.4-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with support for UConnect, Android Auto, and Apple CarPlay. For safety, there is ADAS, traction control, multiple airbags, and electronic stability control.

Engine

The SUV runs on a 375hp, hybrid powertrain

The Jeep Wrangler 4xe draws power from a 2.0-liter, 4-cylinder turbocharged I-4 engine, paired with two electric motors and a 17kWh battery pack. The powertrain generates a combined output of 375hp/637Nm and comes linked to an 8-speed automatic gearbox. The SUV now has an all-electric drive range of 50km and offers three driving modes: Hybrid, Electric, and eSave.

Information

Jeep Wrangler 4xe: Pricing

In the US, the Jeep Wrangler 4xe carries a starting price-tag of $49,805 (roughly Rs. 36 lakh). Details regarding its pricing and availability in India have not been announced so far.