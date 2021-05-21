Home / News / Auto News / Jeep Wrangler 4xe to debut in Europe on May 27
Auto

Jeep Wrangler 4xe to debut in Europe on May 27

Written by
Dwaipayan Roy
Last updated on May 21, 2021, 06:15 pm
Jeep Wrangler 4xe to debut in Europe on May 27
Jeep Wrangler 4xe to be launched in Europe on May 27

The Jeep Wrangler 4xe SUV, which was unveiled in September last year, will be launched in Europe on May 27. It comes in three variants: standard 4xe, Sahara, and Rubicon. As for the highlights, the car looks similar to the regular Wrangler and has an upmarket cabin with many features. It runs on a hybrid powertrain and delivers an all-electric range of 40km.

In this article
Exteriors

The car sports a large bonnet with dedicated air vents

The Jeep Wrangler 4xe has an eye-catching design, featuring a muscular bonnet with blue accents and vents on the top, a grille with vertical slats, and rounded LED headlights. It is flanked by body-colored B-pillars, blacked-out ORVMs, squared-off wheel arches, and alloy wheels wrapped in mud-terrain tires. Vertically positioned taillights and a tailgate-mounted spare wheel are available on the rear.

Interiors

The vehicle offers an 8.4-inch infotainment console and twin airbags

The Jeep Wrangler 4xe has a spacious 5-seater cabin with auto climate control, rear AC vents, adjustable leather seats with blue stitching, and a multifunctional power steering wheel. It houses an 8.4-inch touchscreen infotainment console with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. For ensuring the safety of the passengers, twin airbags, ABS with EBD, a rear-view camera, and crash sensors are available.

Performance

It is fueled by a 375hp, hybrid powertrain

Jeep Wrangler 4xe is powered by a 2.0-liter, turbocharged, 4-cylinder petrol engine linked to two electric motors and a 400V, 17kWh Lithium-ion battery pack. The powertrain is mated to an 8-speed automatic gearbox and delivers a combined output of 375hp/627Nm. The SUV promises an all-electric drive range of 40km and offers three driving modes: Hybrid, Electric, and eSave.

Information

Jeep Wrangler 4xe: Pricing and availability

Details regarding the pricing and availability of the Jeep Wrangler 4xe in Europe will be announced at the launch event on May 27. In the US, the SUV carries a starting price-tag of $47,995 (roughly Rs. 35 lakh).

Share this timeline
Next News Article
Piaggio MP3 400 HPE three-wheeler scooter launched in Europe

Latest News

Honor killing? Parents murder, dismember Iranian filmmaker for not marrying

World

Trouble getting vaccine slot? Take a 'vaccine vacation' to Russia!

Lifestyle

Boney Kapoor recounts how Cyclone Tauktae, lockdown impacted 'Maidaan' finances

Entertainment

Ireland fast bowler Boyd Rankin announces retirement

Sports

'No Sudden Move' teaser: A stellar cast in not-so-perfect heist

Entertainment

Latest Auto News

MV Agusta Rush 1000, with Euro 5-compliant 998cc engine, revealed

Auto

Bugatti Chiron v/s Rafale fighter jet drag race: Who wins?

Auto

Gogoro VIVA electric scooter registered in India

Auto

Toyota Belta sedan to be launched in India by mid-August

Auto

Volkswagen ID.X concept electric hatchback, with 329hp powertrain, unveiled

Auto

Features

The top 5 fastest cars in the world

Auto

List of top 5 sports bikes

Auto

5 lesser-known but interesting facts about Tesla

Auto

Five fastest motorcycles in the world

Auto

Top 5 interesting facts and figures about Ford Motor Company

Auto

Related News

2021 Jeep Wrangler launched in India at Rs. 53.90 lakh

Auto

Citroen C5 Aircross SUV to be launched on April 7

Auto

2021 Jeep Wrangler's India launch postponed to March 17

Auto

2021 Jeep Wrangler SUV to be launched in India tomorrow

Auto
Trending Topics