Jeep Wrangler 4xe to debut in Europe on May 27

The Jeep Wrangler 4xe SUV, which was unveiled in September last year, will be launched in Europe on May 27. It comes in three variants: standard 4xe, Sahara, and Rubicon. As for the highlights, the car looks similar to the regular Wrangler and has an upmarket cabin with many features. It runs on a hybrid powertrain and delivers an all-electric range of 40km.

The Jeep Wrangler 4xe has an eye-catching design, featuring a muscular bonnet with blue accents and vents on the top, a grille with vertical slats, and rounded LED headlights. It is flanked by body-colored B-pillars, blacked-out ORVMs, squared-off wheel arches, and alloy wheels wrapped in mud-terrain tires. Vertically positioned taillights and a tailgate-mounted spare wheel are available on the rear.

The Jeep Wrangler 4xe has a spacious 5-seater cabin with auto climate control, rear AC vents, adjustable leather seats with blue stitching, and a multifunctional power steering wheel. It houses an 8.4-inch touchscreen infotainment console with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. For ensuring the safety of the passengers, twin airbags, ABS with EBD, a rear-view camera, and crash sensors are available.

Jeep Wrangler 4xe is powered by a 2.0-liter, turbocharged, 4-cylinder petrol engine linked to two electric motors and a 400V, 17kWh Lithium-ion battery pack. The powertrain is mated to an 8-speed automatic gearbox and delivers a combined output of 375hp/627Nm. The SUV promises an all-electric drive range of 40km and offers three driving modes: Hybrid, Electric, and eSave.

Details regarding the pricing and availability of the Jeep Wrangler 4xe in Europe will be announced at the launch event on May 27. In the US, the SUV carries a starting price-tag of $47,995 (roughly Rs. 35 lakh).