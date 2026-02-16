JSW MG to invest ₹4,000cr in India plant for new models

JSW MG Motor India is rolling out a bunch of new energy vehicles—think plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs) and a fresh battery-powered EV—by 2026. Three to four new models are coming, with manufacturing capacity planned to expand.

Investment will be funded through multiple sources The company's putting in between $330 million and $440 million (₹3,000-4,000 crore) to increase its India plant's capacity to 300,000 cars per year, up from about 120,000.

The company says the investment will be funded through multiple sources, including internal accruals, and is upgrading facilities for future models.

NEVs projected to grow; JSW MG wants a big slice With New Energy Vehicles (NEVs) expected to make up a growing share of the market, JSW MG wants a big slice.

The company expects NEVs will account for 75-80% of its sales.

Their first BEV—the MG Comet—has been on sale. Another BEV is expected to be introduced.