JSW MG to invest ₹5,000 crore in car production ramp-up

JSW MG's NEV vision and last year's sales surge

JSW MG wants to lead the charge in electric and hybrid cars—aiming for 75% of sales from EVs and plug-in hybrids soon.

The company notes NEVs account for about 4% of the Indian car market in CY2025.

JSW MG produced 72,000 vehicles in CY2025; wholesale rose 18% and retail rose 36% year-on-year.

With production of 72,000 vehicles in CY2025 and ~80% of sales from NEVs, JSW MG's EV units in CY2025 would be on the order of ~57,000 — it has not crossed 100,000 EVs sold.