JSW MG to invest ₹5,000 crore in car production ramp-up
JSW MG Motor India is gearing up for a major expansion, with reported investment estimates ranging from about ₹3,000 crore to ₹5,000 crore to ramp up its Halol plant.
The goal? To increase production from 120,000 to 300,000 cars a year and roll out four new models in 2026.
The company says internal accruals will fund operations this year, while it explores other financing instruments for the expansion.
JSW MG's NEV vision and last year's sales surge
JSW MG wants to lead the charge in electric and hybrid cars—aiming for 75% of sales from EVs and plug-in hybrids soon.
The company notes NEVs account for about 4% of the Indian car market in CY2025.
JSW MG produced 72,000 vehicles in CY2025; wholesale rose 18% and retail rose 36% year-on-year.
With production of 72,000 vehicles in CY2025 and ~80% of sales from NEVs, JSW MG's EV units in CY2025 would be on the order of ~57,000 — it has not crossed 100,000 EVs sold.
New models on the way, including the Majestor D+ SUV
Four new models are dropping in 2026—including the Majestor D+ SUV (expected around April-May), plus a plug-in hybrid SUV, a battery EV, and one mystery car.
The Majestor will go head-to-head with big names like Toyota Fortuner and Jeep Meridian.
JSW MG is also focusing on more local manufacturing to keep prices competitive.