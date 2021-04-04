Kawasaki working on Ninja 700 middleweight sports bike: Details here

The powertrain details of the Ninja 700 are unknown. However, its engine should be more powerful than the Ninja 650, which draws power from a BS6-compliant 649cc liquid-cooled engine mated to a 6-speed gearbox. The mill generates 68hp of maximum power and 64Nm of peak torque.
The pricing and availability details of the Kawasaki Ninja 700 in India will be announced at the time of launch. However, it should carry a significant premium over the Ninja 650, which costs Rs. 6.54 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).