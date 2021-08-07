Home / News / Auto News / Kawasaki W175 retro-themed bike previewed in spy images
Kawasaki W175 retro-themed bike previewed in spy images

Kawasaki W175 retro-themed bike previewed in spy images
Kawasaki W175 spied on test; design details revealed

Japanese automaker Kawasaki will launch its W175 motorcycle in India soon. Now, a camouflaged test mule of the two-wheeler has been spied testing on the roads, revealing key design details. The images suggest that it will have wire-spoke wheels, a saree guard, a pillion grab rail, and an analog instrument cluster. It will be fueled by a 177cc, single-cylinder engine. Here are more details.

The bike has a halogen headlamp and crash guard

The Kawasaki W175 has a teardrop-shaped fuel tank, a flat-type seat with a pillion grab rail, a peashooter exhaust, a crash guard, and a rounded headlight as well as mirrors. The bike packs an analog instrument cluster, a halogen headlamp, an LED taillight, and rides on wire-spoke wheels shod in MRF tires. It has a fuel storage capacity of 13.5 liters.

It will run on a 13hp, 177cc engine in India

In India, the Kawasaki W175 will be powered by a BS6-compliant 177cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine mated to a 5-speed gearbox. The mill generates a maximum power of 13hp and a peak torque of 13.2Nm.

It offers telescopic front forks

To ensure the rider's safety, the Kawasaki W175 is equipped with a disc brake on the front wheel and a drum brake on the rear, along with single-channel ABS for better handling on the roads. Suspension duties on the bike are handled by telescopic forks with fork gaiters on the front side and twin shock absorbers on the rear end.

Kawasaki W175: Pricing and availability

Pricing and availability details of the Kawasaki W175 in India will be announced at the time of launch. However, the motorcycle is expected to sport a price figure of around Rs. 1.25-1.40 lakh (ex-showroom).

