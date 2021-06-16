Kawasaki Z900RS CAFE bike launched at around Rs. 9 lakh

Kawasaki Z900RS CAFE debuts in the US

Japanese automaker Kawasaki has launched the latest version of its Z900RS CAFE motorcycle in the US. It is unlikely to make its way to India. As for the highlights, the bike sports certain cosmetic changes and comes with a semi-digital instrument cluster. It draws power from a 948cc, liquid-cooled engine mated to a 6-speed gearbox. Here are more details.

The bike is offered in a Metallic Diablo Black shade

The Kawasaki Z900RS CAFE sits on a tubular frame and has a teardrop-shaped fuel tank, a circular headlight surrounded by a large cowl, an upswept exhaust, a dual-tone black and brown rider-only saddle, and Metallic Diablo Black paintwork. The bike packs a semi-digital instrument cluster and rides on 17-inch blacked-out wheels. It has a 17-liter fuel tank and tips the scales at 216kg.

It runs on a 111hp, 948cc engine

The 2021 Kawasaki Z900RS CAFE draws power from a 948cc, inline 4-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine linked to a 6-speed gearbox with an assist and slipper clutch. The mill generates a maximum power of 111hp and 98Nm of peak torque.

It has 41mm inverted front forks

In terms of safety equipment, the new Kawasaki Z900RS CAFE is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with switchable ABS and traction control for better handling. Suspension duties on the motorcycle are taken care of by 41mm inverted forks on the front side and a horizontal back-link mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Kawasaki Z900RS CAFE: Pricing and availability

The 2021 Kawasaki Z900RS CAFE sports a price-figure of $12,099 (around Rs. 8.87 lakh) in the US. However, no details regarding the availability of the cafe racer bike in India are currently available.