Home / News / Auto News / Kawasaki Z900RS CAFE bike launched at around Rs. 9 lakh
Auto

Kawasaki Z900RS CAFE bike launched at around Rs. 9 lakh

Written by
Dwaipayan Roy
Last updated on Jun 16, 2021, 11:09 pm
Kawasaki Z900RS CAFE bike launched at around Rs. 9 lakh
Kawasaki Z900RS CAFE debuts in the US

Japanese automaker Kawasaki has launched the latest version of its Z900RS CAFE motorcycle in the US. It is unlikely to make its way to India. As for the highlights, the bike sports certain cosmetic changes and comes with a semi-digital instrument cluster. It draws power from a 948cc, liquid-cooled engine mated to a 6-speed gearbox. Here are more details.

In this article
Design

The bike is offered in a Metallic Diablo Black shade

The Kawasaki Z900RS CAFE sits on a tubular frame and has a teardrop-shaped fuel tank, a circular headlight surrounded by a large cowl, an upswept exhaust, a dual-tone black and brown rider-only saddle, and Metallic Diablo Black paintwork. The bike packs a semi-digital instrument cluster and rides on 17-inch blacked-out wheels. It has a 17-liter fuel tank and tips the scales at 216kg.

Information

It runs on a 111hp, 948cc engine

The 2021 Kawasaki Z900RS CAFE draws power from a 948cc, inline 4-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine linked to a 6-speed gearbox with an assist and slipper clutch. The mill generates a maximum power of 111hp and 98Nm of peak torque.

Safety

It has 41mm inverted front forks

In terms of safety equipment, the new Kawasaki Z900RS CAFE is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with switchable ABS and traction control for better handling. Suspension duties on the motorcycle are taken care of by 41mm inverted forks on the front side and a horizontal back-link mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Information

Kawasaki Z900RS CAFE: Pricing and availability

The 2021 Kawasaki Z900RS CAFE sports a price-figure of $12,099 (around Rs. 8.87 lakh) in the US. However, no details regarding the availability of the cafe racer bike in India are currently available.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
2021 MV Agusta Brutale RR goes official in Europe

Latest News

Google Meet will get Companion Mode for more engaging conferences

Science

One-off Test, ENGW vs INDW: Visitors hit back with wickets

Sports

ICC Test Rankings: Williamson loses top spot, Root slips

Sports

Natalie Portman's 'Thor: Love and Thunder' look is 'Thunder'-ous

Entertainment

WTC final: Decoding Virat Kohli's performance against New Zealand bowlers

Sports

Latest Auto News

Only 25 units of Triumph Street Scrambler Sandstorm for India

Auto

SKODA KUSHAQ to be launched in India on June 28

Auto

2021 Range Rover Velar SUV launched at Rs. 80 lakh

Auto

2021 Honda Gold Wing Tour debuts at Rs. 37.2 lakh

Auto

TVS iQube becomes cheaper due to revised FAME II subsidy

Auto

Features

The top 5 fastest cars in the world

Auto

List of top 5 sports bikes

Auto

5 lesser-known but interesting facts about Tesla

Auto

Five fastest motorcycles in the world

Auto

Top 5 interesting facts and figures about Ford Motor Company

Auto

Related News

2022 Kawasaki Z900RS available in a new shade in US

Auto

Kawasaki's track-only Ninja H2R costs more than a luxury car

Auto

This Chinese bike is a rip-off of Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R

Auto

2021 Kawasaki Ninja 400 arrives in China in new shades

Auto
Trending Topics