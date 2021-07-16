Home / News / Auto News / Discounts worth Rs. 3.75 lakh on Kia Carnival this July
Discounts worth Rs. 3.75 lakh on Kia Carnival this July

Kia Carnival is available with discounts of up to Rs. 3.75 lakh

Kia has announced an attractive cash discount on its Carnival MPV in India. The offer is valid till the end of this month and makes the car cheaper by up to Rs. 3.75 lakh. With the discounts, the Carnival starts at Rs. 21.2 lakh for the Premium 7-seater model and goes up to Rs. 31.45 lakh for the Limousine 7-seater variant. Here's our roundup.

In this article
Exteriors

It sports adjustable headlights and 18-inch alloy wheels

Kia Carnival has a wheelbase of 3,060mm

The Kia Carnival features an eye-catching look with a muscular bonnet, a chrome surrounded black grille, a wide air dam, and sleek adjustable headlights. On the sides, it is flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, indicator mounted ORVMs, and 18-inch alloy wheels. A shark fin antenna, a roof-mounted spoiler, and wrap-around LED taillights are present on the rear section.

Information

A 197hp diesel engine fuels the car

The Kia Carnival draws power from a BS6-compliant 2.2-liter diesel engine that is tuned to produce 197hp of maximum power and 440Nm of peak torque. Transmission duties are handled by an 8-speed automatic gearbox.

Interiors

Inside, it has Harman Kardon speakers and a wireless charger

Kia Carnival provides two 10.1-inch touchscreens on the rear

The Kia Carnival offers a spacious cabin with up to nine seats, dual sunroof, a 3-zone automatic climate control, and a wireless charger. It also houses an 8-speaker Harman Kardon sound system and an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with support for Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, and UVO connected car technology. For safety, the four-wheeler gets six airbags, a rear-view camera, and parking sensors.

Information

Kia Carnival: Pricing

For the month of July 2021, the Kia Carnival carries a starting price-tag of Rs. 21.2 lakh for the Premium 7-seater model and goes up to Rs. 31.45 lakh for the Limousine 7-seater variant (both prices, ex-showroom).

