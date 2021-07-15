Home / News / Auto News / Kia Carnival Hi Limousine, with a luxurious 4-seater cabin, unveiled
Auto

Kia Carnival Hi Limousine, with a luxurious 4-seater cabin, unveiled

Written by
Dwaipayan Roy
Last updated on Jul 15, 2021, 04:10 pm
Kia Carnival Hi Limousine, with a luxurious 4-seater cabin, unveiled
Kia Carnival Hi Limousine variant breaks cover

Kia Motors has unveiled a Hi Limousine variant of its fourth-generation Carnival MPV. It is unlikely to arrive in India. As for the highlights, the model offers retuned suspension and a 4-seater cabin with a host of unique features for rear-seat passengers. It draws power from a 3.5-liter, SmartStream V6 petrol engine mated to an 8-speed automatic gearbox. Here are more details.

In this article
Exteriors

The car has a chromed mesh grille and 19-inch wheels

The Kia Carnival Hi Limousine has a muscular hood, a chromed mesh grille, a wide air dam, and sleek headlights. On the sides, the car is flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, sharp body lines, side steppers, and designer 19-inch wheels. A full-width taillight, 'Carnival' badging, and a silvered skid plate are available on the rear end of the vehicle.

Information

It runs on a 290hp, 3.5-liter engine

Kia Carnival Hi Limousine draws power from a 3.5-liter, SmartStream V6 petrol engine that generates 290hp/355Nm and is mated to an 8-speed automatic gearbox. The suspension setup has also been retuned to provide a plush ride quality.

Interiors

The vehicle offers aircraft-style seats and a foot massager

Kia Carnival Hi Limousine has an upscale 4-seater cabin, featuring two huge aircraft-style seats with 'Premium Relaxation Seat' function, dedicated tray tables for the second row, a wireless charging pad, and heated/cooled cup holders. A cold/hot cabinet for storing beverages, a foot massager, a 7.0-inch touchscreen for controlling various car functions, and a 21.5-inch smart monitor on the ceiling are also available.

Information

Kia Carnival Hi Limousine: Pricing and availability

In the US, the Kia Carnival Hi Limousine carries a price-tag of $77,000 (around Rs. 57 lakh). However, no details pertaining to the pricing and availability of the MPV in India are currently available.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
TVS unveils track-only Apache RR 200 for One Make Championship

Latest News

Sensex jumps 255 points to end at a fresh record

Business

Maruti Suzuki to invest Rs. 18,000 crore for new factory

Auto

Olympics: Decoding the records which might never get broken

Sports

Playing Sita in 'Adipurush' comes with lot of responsibility: Kriti

Entertainment

ASUS launches Chromebook models in India with Intel Celeron processors

Technology

Latest Auto News

TVS unveils track-only Apache RR 200 for One Make Championship

Auto

BMW X1 20i Tech Edition launched at Rs. 43 lakh

Auto

Lamborghini Huracan STO debuts in India at Rs. 5 crore

Auto

Mercedes-AMG E 53, E 63 S cars launched in India

Auto

KTM 250 Adventure gets a temporary price-cut of Rs. 25,000

Auto

Features

The top 5 fastest cars in the world

Auto

List of top 5 sports bikes

Auto

5 lesser-known but interesting facts about Tesla

Auto

Five fastest motorcycles in the world

Auto

Top 5 interesting facts and figures about Ford Motor Company

Auto

Related News

2022 Kia Soul hatchback debuts at around Rs. 14.2 lakh

Auto

2022 Kia Telluride SUV, with more tech features, breaks cover

Auto

Kia Niro EV, with new tech and safety features, unveiled

Auto

2022 Kia K5, with new badging, launched in the US

Auto

Kia Motors News

Kia Sportage SUV, with new design and technology, announced

Auto

2022 Kia Sportage, with new styling and technical upgrades, unveiled

Auto

Kia's next car in India could be the Soul hatchback

Auto

Kia K9 (facelift) gets bigger infotainment screen and fingerprint authentication

Auto

Kia Sportage SUV teased; to be unveiled on June 8

Auto
Trending Topics