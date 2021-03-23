Home / News / Auto News / Kia K8 sedan, with a 296hp V6 engine, revealed
Auto

Kia K8 sedan, with a 296hp V6 engine, revealed

Written by
Dwaipayan Roy
Last updated on Mar 23, 2021, 07:00 pm
Kia K8 sedan, with a 296hp V6 engine, revealed

Kia Motors has revealed its K8 sedan. It will go on sale in South Korea starting next month.

The car has an eye-catching design and an upmarket cabin with a host of features. It is offered with a choice of two petrol engines, linked to an 8-speed automatic gearbox for handling transmission duties.

Here are more details.

In this article
The car sports a lattice patterned grille It offers a feature-packed cabin It is offered with a choice of multiple engines Kia K8: Pricing and availability

Exteriors

The car sports a lattice patterned grille

The Kia K8 has a sporty look, featuring a sloping roofline, a muscular bonnet, a large grille with a lattice pattern, a wide air dam, and sleek headlamps.

On the sides, it is flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, sharp body lines, and multi-spoke alloy wheels.

A full-width taillight with Y-shaped extensions and dual exhaust tips are available on the rear end.

Interiors

It offers a feature-packed cabin

The Kia K8 has a spacious cabin featuring Nappa leather upholstery, ventilated seats, a 12.0-inch head-up display, a 14-speaker Meridian sound system, and an oblong-shaped steering wheel with navigation-based adaptive cruise control.

It houses a 12.0-inch digital instrument cluster and a 12.0-inch infotainment console. For safety, multiple airbags and a 360-degree-view camera system are also available.

Performance

It is offered with a choice of multiple engines

The Kia K8 is offered with two petrol engines. The first is a 3.5-liter V6 mill that comes in two tunes: 296hp/359Nm for the petrol unit and 237hp/314Nm for the liquid propane motor.

A 2.5-liter, 4-cylinder mill that makes 195hp/248Nm is also available. The transmission duties on the sedan are managed by an 8-speed automatic gearbox.

Information

Kia K8: Pricing and availability

The pricing details of the Kia K8 will be revealed next month when it goes on sale in South Korea. However, it should carry a significant premium over the Cadenza (K7 in South Korea) model, which was launched at $38,885 (roughly Rs. 28 lakh).

Share this timeline
Next News Article
Volkswagen to unveil Taigun SUV on March 31: Details here
Latest News
Coronavirus: India's tally reaches 11.73 million with 47K+ new cases
India
Facebook demonstrates new wrist-worn prototype for interacting with AR systems
Science
'Batwoman' casts Wallis Day as Kate Kane, replacing Ruby Rose
Entertainment
Vivo V20 becomes cheaper in India by Rs. 2,000
Science
Tata Safari named official partner for IPL 2021
Auto
Latest Auto News
2021 Kawasaki Ninja's pre-bookings live via Amazon: Details here
Auto
2021 Royal Enfield Interceptor and Continental GT 650 bikes launched
Auto
Jaguar I-PACE electric SUV launched at Rs. 1.06 crore
Auto
Volkswagen Taigun SUV to be unveiled on March 24
Auto
2021 Audi S5 Sportback sedan launched at Rs. 79 lakh
Auto
Trending Topics