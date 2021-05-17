Home / News / Auto News / Kia K9 (facelift), with larger grille and redesigned lights, revealed
Kia K9 (facelift), with larger grille and redesigned lights, revealed

May 17, 2021
Kia Motors reveals its facelifted K9 sedan

South Korean automaker Kia Motors has revealed the facelifted version of its K9 sedan, which is known as the K900 outside its home country. The car sports a refreshed look, featuring a larger grille, flatter redesigned headlights, new 19-inch alloy wheels, and a full-width LED light bar on the rear. However, details regarding its engine and interiors are not available as of now.

Exteriors

The updated grille has chrome-finished 'V' logos

The Kia K9 (facelift) has a sloping roofline, a muscular bonnet bearing the brand's new logo, a large grille with chrome "V" logos, sleek headlights, and a wide air dam. It is flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and updated 19-inch alloy wheels. A full-width LED light bar, a license plate on the bumper, and dual exhaust tips are available on the rear.

It should run on a 365hp, 3.3-liter engine

Engine details of the Kia K9 (facelift) are still under the wraps. For reference, the outgoing model draws power from a 3.3-liter V6 twin-turbocharged engine linked to an 8-speed AMT gearbox and an all-wheel-drive system. The mill generates 365hp of maximum power.

The vehicle might offer ventilated front seats, 3-zone climate control

The interiors of the Kia K9 (facelift) are yet to be revealed. However, it should have a premium cabin with ventilated front seats, 3-zone climate control, a wireless phone charger, a head-up display, and a multifunctional steering wheel. It is likely to house a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment console with support for Android Auto. Multiple airbags and Lane Following Assist (LFA) should also be available.

Kia K9 (facelift): Pricing and availability

The pricing and availability details of the facelifted Kia K9 sedan will be revealed at the time of launch, which will happen later this year. However, it should carry some premium over the outgoing model which starts at $59,900 (roughly Rs. 44 lakh).

