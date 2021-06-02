Home / News / Auto News / Kia K9 (facelift) gets bigger infotainment screen and fingerprint authentication
Kia K9 (facelift) gets bigger infotainment screen and fingerprint authentication

Dwaipayan Roy
Kia K9 (facelift) gets bigger infotainment screen and fingerprint authentication
Kia reveals the interiors of its K9 (facelift) sedan

After showing the design of the K9 (facelift) sedan last month, Kia has now revealed the interior details of the car. It will on go on sale in South Korea from tomorrow i.e. June 3. Highlights of the vehicle include an improved sound-insulating glass, a fingerprint authentication system, a larger 14.5-inch infotainment screen, and an improved head-up display. Here are more details.

Exteriors

The car has a grille with chrome 'V' logos

The Kia K9 (facelift) has a sloping roofline, a large grille with chrome 'V' logos, a muscular hood bearing the brand's new logo, a wide air vent, and sleek headlights. It is flanked by indicator-mounted ORVMs, blacked-out B-pillars, and 19-inch alloy wheels. A full-width LED light bar, a shark fin, and chrome-finished twin exhaust tips are available on the rear end of the vehicle.

It should be fueled by a 3.3-liter V6 engine

Engine details of the Kia K9 (facelift) are currently not available. However, for reference, the outgoing model is powered by a 3.3-liter V6 twin-turbocharged engine that generates 365hp of maximum power. The mill is mated to an 8-speed AMT gearbox and an all-wheel-drive system.

It packs a VIP rear-right seat and 14.5-inch infotainment screen

The Kia K9 (facelift) has a premium cabin with wood trims, plush upholstery, an 'Ergo Motion' driver's seat, and a VIP rear-right seat. It packs a 14.5-inch infotainment screen with a fingerprint authentication system and support for over-the-air updates. Once the fingerprint is detected, seat position and climate control settings are changed automatically. For safety, multiple airbags and driver assistance systems are available.

Kia K9 (facelift): Pricing and availability

In South Korea, the Kia K9 (facelift) carries a starting price-tag of around Rs. 37.3 lakh. The sedan will be up for grabs there from tomorrow i.e. June 3.

Beyonce and Jay-Z may have commissioned the $28 million Rolls-Royce

