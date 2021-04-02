Home / News / Auto News / Ahead of launch in India, Kia Seltos Gravity edition teased
Ahead of launch in India, Kia Seltos Gravity edition teased

Dwaipayan Roy
Ahead of launch in India, Kia Seltos Gravity edition teased

Kia Motors has released a teaser image of the Gravity edition of its Seltos SUV in India. It will be launched on April 27.

To recall, the Gravity edition was unveiled in South Korea last year. It comes with sportier alloy wheels, revised grille, and new interiors. In India, the SUV should be offered with three BS6 engine options.

Here are more details.

Take a look at the teaser

Exteriors

The car sports a chrome-studded grille

The Kia Seltos Gravity edition features a sloping roofline, a new chrome-studded grille, sleek LED headlamps with DRLs, and a wide air dam.

On the sides, it is flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, contrast-colored ORVMs, and 18-inch dual-tone alloy wheels.

A window wiper, a revised skid plate, and wrap-around LED taillights are available on the rear.

Interiors

The vehicle has a tech-loaded cabin

The Kia Seltos Gravity edition has a gray-colored 5-seater cabin with ambient lighting, automatic climate control, a panoramic sunroof, a Bose audio system, a wireless phone charger, and a multifunctional power steering wheel.

It houses a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment console with support for UVO connected car technology.

For ensuring the passengers' safety, there are six airbags and a forward collision prevention assistance system.

Engine

Three engine choices should be on offer

In India, the Kia Seltos Gravity edition should be offered with three BS6-compliant engine choices: a 1.5-liter petrol mill that makes 113hp/144Nm, a 1.4-liter turbo-petrol motor that generates 138hp/242Nm, and the 1.5-liter diesel unit that churns out 113hp/250Nm.

Transmission duties on the car should be taken care of by a 6-speed manual/automatic, an IVT, and a 7-speed DCT gearbox.

Information

Kia Seltos Gravity edition: Pricing and availability

The pricing and availability details of the Kia Seltos Gravity edition in India should be revealed on April 27. For reference, the standard model starts at Rs. 9.89 lakh (ex-showroom).

