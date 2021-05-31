Home / News / Auto News / Kia Sportage SUV teased; to be unveiled on June 8
Auto

Kia Sportage SUV teased; to be unveiled on June 8

Written by
Dwaipayan Roy
Last updated on May 31, 2021, 04:57 pm
Kia Sportage SUV teased; to be unveiled on June 8
Kia Sportage SUV previewed in teaser images

Kia Motors is all set to unveil its Sportage SUV on June 8. The automaker has shared three teaser images, revealing some details of the upcoming model. As per the pictures, the vehicle will have a resemblance with the Hyundai Tucson and shall pack a big digital screen. It should run on an electrified powertrain. Here are more details.

In this article
Facebook Post

First, take a look at the announcement

Exteriors

The car will have sleek headlights and wrap-around taillamps

The Kia Sportage is expected to have an eye-catching design, featuring a muscular bonnet, a sleek grille, a wide air dam, and narrow headlights. On the sides, it will be flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, door-mounted ORVMs, and designer alloy wheels. An angular windscreen and wrap-around taillights will be available on the rear end of the vehicle.

Information

It will be fueled by an electrified powertrain

The powertrain details of the Kia Sportage are yet to be revealed. However, since it will share its platform with the Tucson, we can expect the Sportage to be offered with an electrified power plant.

Interiors

It will feature a large digital screen

The Kia Sportage will have a spacious cabin featuring auto climate control and a 3-spoke multifunctional steering wheel. A digital driver's display and a touchscreen infotainment console will be housed within a large, co-joined setup. The latter is expected to support connected car technology as well. For safety, a rear-view camera, crash sensors, multiple airbags, and driver-assist systems are expected to be available.

Information

Kia Sportage: Pricing and availability

Details related to the pricing and availability of the Kia Sportage SUV will be announced at the time of launch. However, if it comes to India, the car will cost upwards of Rs. 23 lakh (ex-showroom).

Share this timeline
Next News Article
CCM Spitfire Maverick bike launched at around Rs. 10 lakh

Latest News

Daniil Medvedev beats Alexander Bublik, claims maiden French Open match-win

Sports

World No-Tobacco Day: Revisiting Anurag Kashyap's neo-noir thriller 'No Smoking'

Entertainment

Junior doctors strike in MP, demand reservation of COVID-19 beds

India

Amid COVID-19 outbreak, India's GDP contracts 7.3% in FY2020-21

Business

Marvel's 'Thor: Love and Thunder' filming reportedly wrapped in Australia

Entertainment

Latest Auto News

2021 Suzuki Hayabusa's second batch to release by July-August

Auto

Hyundai SUVs welcome the upcoming ALCAZAR in style

Auto

Ducati teases BS6-compliant Diavel 1260 bike in India; launch imminent

Auto

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza v/s Tata Nexon: Which is better?

Auto

BMW X7 Dark Shadow Edition launched at Rs. 2.02 crore

Auto

Features

The top 5 fastest cars in the world

Auto

List of top 5 sports bikes

Auto

5 lesser-known but interesting facts about Tesla

Auto

Five fastest motorcycles in the world

Auto

Top 5 interesting facts and figures about Ford Motor Company

Auto

Related News

Mahindra XUV700 to feature a dual-screen setup and dual-tone cabin

Auto

Kia EV6's US debut set for next year

Auto

Kia K9 (facelift), with larger grille and redesigned lights, revealed

Auto

Prior to its global debut, Hyundai AX1 micro SUV teased

Auto