Home / News / Auto News / Production-specific Koenigsegg Jesko hypercar, with a 1,600hp engine, revealed
Auto

Production-specific Koenigsegg Jesko hypercar, with a 1,600hp engine, revealed

Written by
Dwaipayan Roy
Last updated on Jul 19, 2021, 02:19 pm
Production-specific Koenigsegg Jesko hypercar, with a 1,600hp engine, revealed
Production version of Koenigsegg Jesko hypercar revealed

Koenigsegg has revealed the production version of its Jesko hypercar which was unveiled at the Geneva Motor show in 2019. The limited-run vehicle will be up for grabs from next year. The four-wheeler has an imposing design and a luxurious racing-oriented cabin. It runs on a 5.0-liter, twin-turbo V8 engine and has a claimed top-speed of 531km/h. Here are more details.

In this article
Exteriors

The car has dihedral doors and a massive rear wing

The Koenigsegg Jesko has a muscular hood, a wide air dam, a prominent front splitter, and sleek headlights. The production prototype model wears a Tang Orange Pearl paintwork with silver and carbon fiber accents. It is flanked by dihedral doors, ORVMs, large air scoops, and star-spoked wheels. A massive wing, a single exhaust tip, and slim taillights are available on the rear end.

Information

It is fueled by a 1,600hp, 5.0-liter engine

Koenigsegg Jesko runs on a 5.0-liter, twin-turbo, V8 engine mated to a 9-speed LST gearbox. It makes 1,280hp/1,000Nm when using 95-octane petrol and 1,600hp/1,500Nm on switching to E85 ethanol fuel. The car has a claimed top-speed of 531km/h.

Interiors

The vehicle offers two seats and a racing-type steering wheel

The Koenigsegg Jesko has a luxurious 2-seater carbon fiber-themed cabin with orange accents, a center console that divides the driver and passenger areas, and a racing-type steering wheel with a 'SmartCluster' instrument display integrated into it. The car packs a 'SmartCentre' touchscreen infotainment system with support for the latest connectivity facilities. Multiple airbags ensure the safety of the passengers.

Information

Koenigsegg Jesko: Pricing and availability

The Koenigsegg Jesko will be limited to 125 units and all of them have been spoken for. The hypercar will be delivered to customers next year at a starting price-tag of $2.85 million (around Rs. 21.3 crore).

Share this timeline
Next News Article
Tata XPRES-T EV priced at Rs. 9.75 lakh; deliveries underway

Latest News

Around 30 killed, several injured as bus crashes in Pakistan

World

Supreme Court orders release of activist, arrested over Facebook posts

India

Baby number two on the way for Neha Dhupia-Angad Bedi!

Entertainment

List of unbreakable records scripted by Rafael Nadal

Sports

What are the upcoming projects of 'Haider' star Shahid Kapoor?

Entertainment

Latest Auto News

Gemballa MARSIEN is a 750hp off-road-biased supercar

Auto

2021 Mahindra Bolero Neo review: Should you buy it?

Auto

BMW C 400 GT scooter teased; to be launched soon

Auto

TVS iQube e-scooter to be available across 1,000 Indian dealerships

Auto

Prior to unveiling, details of Hyundai's smallest SUV revealed

Auto

Features

The top 5 fastest cars in the world

Auto

List of top 5 sports bikes

Auto

5 lesser-known but interesting facts about Tesla

Auto

Five fastest motorcycles in the world

Auto

Top 5 interesting facts and figures about Ford Motor Company

Auto

Related News

Gemballa MARSIEN is a 750hp off-road-biased supercar

Auto

Limited-run Abarth 695 esseesse hatchback, with 1.4-liter engine, breaks cover

Auto

BMW 5 Series (facelift) sedan launched at Rs. 63 lakh

Auto

2022 Jaguar I-PACE SUV, with some tech updates, goes official

Auto

Koenigsegg Jesko News

Lesser-known but interesting facts about Koenigsegg

Auto

Interesting facts and figures about the hypercar Koenigsegg Jesko

Auto