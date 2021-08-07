This 3-wheel electric scooter caters to the disabled and elderly

Komaki XGT-X5 scooter launched at Rs. 72,500

Delhi-based EV startup Komaki has launched its XGT-X5 electric scooter in India. It has been designed for the differently-abled and the elderly. As for the highlights, the vehicle has two rear wheels, an LED headlight, and a USB charging port. It is up for grabs with a choice of VRLA Gel and Lithium-ion battery packs. Here are more details.

Design

The scooter has an anti-theft lock and a repair switch

The Komaki XGT-X5 has a headlight-mounted front apron, a flat footboard, a flat-type seat with a pillion backrest, and a remote key with an anti-theft lock. Sporty graphics can also be seen. The scooter packs an LED headlamp with DRL, a mobile charging port, and a repair switch that fixes issues identified during self-diagnosis. It rides on designer wheels.

Information

It offers a range of 80-90km per charge

The Komaki XGT-X5 is powered by a 60V/72V electric motor mated to either a Lithium-ion or a VRLA gel battery pack (both have a capacity of 20-30Ah). Both the variants offer a claimed range of 80-90km per charge.

Safety

There are twin shock absorbers on the rear

To ensure the safety of the rider, the Komaki XGT-X5 is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels along with reverse park function and regenerative braking for better handling. Suspension duties on the electric scooter are taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side and twin shock absorbers on the rear end.

Information

Komaki XGT-X5: Pricing and availability

In India, the VRLA Gel battery variant of the Komaki XGT-X5 is priced at Rs. 72,500, while the Lithium-ion Battery model carries a price tag of Rs. 90,500 (both prices, ex-showroom Delhi). The vehicle's bookings are open for free on the company's website.