Home / News / Auto News / This 3-wheel electric scooter caters to the disabled and elderly
Auto

This 3-wheel electric scooter caters to the disabled and elderly

Written by
Dwaipayan Roy
Last updated on Aug 07, 2021, 07:11 pm
This 3-wheel electric scooter caters to the disabled and elderly
Komaki XGT-X5 scooter launched at Rs. 72,500

Delhi-based EV startup Komaki has launched its XGT-X5 electric scooter in India. It has been designed for the differently-abled and the elderly. As for the highlights, the vehicle has two rear wheels, an LED headlight, and a USB charging port. It is up for grabs with a choice of VRLA Gel and Lithium-ion battery packs. Here are more details.

In this article
Design

The scooter has an anti-theft lock and a repair switch

The Komaki XGT-X5 has a headlight-mounted front apron, a flat footboard, a flat-type seat with a pillion backrest, and a remote key with an anti-theft lock. Sporty graphics can also be seen. The scooter packs an LED headlamp with DRL, a mobile charging port, and a repair switch that fixes issues identified during self-diagnosis. It rides on designer wheels.

Information

It offers a range of 80-90km per charge

The Komaki XGT-X5 is powered by a 60V/72V electric motor mated to either a Lithium-ion or a VRLA gel battery pack (both have a capacity of 20-30Ah). Both the variants offer a claimed range of 80-90km per charge.

Safety

There are twin shock absorbers on the rear

To ensure the safety of the rider, the Komaki XGT-X5 is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels along with reverse park function and regenerative braking for better handling. Suspension duties on the electric scooter are taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side and twin shock absorbers on the rear end.

Information

Komaki XGT-X5: Pricing and availability

In India, the VRLA Gel battery variant of the Komaki XGT-X5 is priced at Rs. 72,500, while the Lithium-ion Battery model carries a price tag of Rs. 90,500 (both prices, ex-showroom Delhi). The vehicle's bookings are open for free on the company's website.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
Bajaj Dominar 250 bike launched in three new color options

Latest News

These are Netflix's four blockbuster follow-up seasons releasing this September

Entertainment

Amitabh, Shraddha, Sonakshi to team up for Independence Day project?

Entertainment

Tokyo Games: India register their best medal haul at Olympics

Sports

Domestic abuse: Honey Singh calls wife's allegations 'false' and 'malicious'

Entertainment

Youth Akali leader shot dead in Punjab, 20 rounds fired

India

Latest Auto News

TVS Ntorq 125 scooter becomes up to Rs. 1,950 costlier

Auto

Volvo XC40 Recharge SUV launch postponed due to semiconductor shortage

Auto

Kawasaki W175 retro-themed bike previewed in spy images

Auto

2021 Ducati XDiavel motorbike to be launched in India soon

Auto

Design and features of the 2021 Honda Amaze sedan revealed

Auto

Features

The top 5 fastest cars in the world

Auto

List of top 5 sports bikes

Auto

5 lesser-known but interesting facts about Tesla

Auto

Five fastest motorcycles in the world

Auto

Top 5 interesting facts and figures about Ford Motor Company

Auto

Related News

Simple One electric scooter to be launched on August 15

Auto

TVS iQube e-scooter launched in Kochi at Rs. 1.24 lakh

Auto

This Chinese electric scooter is a doppelganger of TVS iQube

Auto

BMW launches limited-run X5 Black Vermilion edition

Auto

Latest automobiles News

Bajaj Dominar 250 bike launched in three new color options

Auto

Pagani Huayra BC Pacchetto Tempesta debuts with an 815hp engine

Auto

Honda launches entry-level U-Go e-scooter in China

Auto

Meet Azani, India's first fully-electric hypercar

Auto

Toyota Land Cruiser 70th Anniversary edition SUV launched

Auto
Trending Topics