KPMG: India could see 22 million EV sales by 2035
India's electric vehicle scene is about to get a major upgrade—KPMG predicts EV sales could jump to 22 million units by 2035, with over 50% penetration across most vehicle segments.
This surge is fueled by government support, better economics, and thousands more charging stations popping up across the country.
Charging points have increased significantly
Right now, two-wheelers are leading the charge (making up around 80-85% of EV sales), and premium electric cars with long ranges are catching on fast.
Charging points have increased significantly; however, the KPMG report does not specify charging-point counts or a 2022 baseline—making it way easier to go electric.
India needs to boost local mining and recycling
There's a catch: India depends heavily on imported minerals like lithium for batteries.
To keep things rolling smoothly, the country needs to boost local mining and recycling while teaming up globally for steady supplies.
If that happens, India could position itself as a leader in sustainable mobility.