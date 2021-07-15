Home / News / Auto News / KTM 250 Adventure gets a temporary price-cut of Rs. 25,000
KTM 250 Adventure gets a temporary price-cut of Rs. 25,000

Written by
Harshita Malik
Last updated on Jul 15, 2021, 11:46 am
KTM 250 Adventure gets a temporary price-cut of Rs. 25,000
KTM 250 Adventure sees a temporary price-reduction in India

In order to increase sales, Bajaj Auto has announced a temporary price-cut for the KTM 250 Adventure model. Following the price-revision, which is valid till the end of August this year, the two-wheeler has become cheaper by Rs. 25,000. As for the highlights, the KTM 250 Adventure has a sporty design and runs on a BS6-compliant 248.8 cc engine, linked to a 6-speed gearbox.

It offers an all-LED lighting setup

KTM 250 Adventure has a fuel capacity of 14.5-liter

The KTM 250 Adventure sits on a steel trellis frame and features a muscular fuel tank with extensions, a stepped-up seat, an upswept exhaust, and a transparent adjustable windscreen. It also packs a digital instrument cluster, a full-LED system for lighting, and rides on 19- and 17-inch alloy wheels on the front and rear, respectively. The vehicle has a kerb weight of 177kg.

A 29.5hp engine fuels the bike

The KTM 250 Adventure draws power from a BS6-compliant 248.8cc, liquid-cooled engine that generates 29.5hp of power at 9,000rpm and 24Nm of peak torque at 7,500rpm. Transmission duties are handled by a 6-speed manual gearbox.

Disc brakes are available for rider's safety

For the rider's safety, the KTM 250 Adventure is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS for improved handling on the roads. Suspension duties on the bike are taken care of by inverted forks on the front side and a WP Apex mono-shock absorber on the rear end.

KTM 250 Adventure: Revised pricing

Following this temporary price-cut of Rs. 25,000, the KTM 250 Adventure now carries a price-tag of Rs. 2.30 lakh (ex-showroom). The new price, however, is valid only till the end of August.

