KTM 990 Duke motorbike spotted testing; design details revealed

Austrian automaker KTM is expected to unveil its 990 Duke motorbike in the coming days. In the latest development, a test mule of the vehicle has been spied testing on the roads, revealing important design details. The images suggest that it will have a split-style seat, an upswept exhaust, and a headlight that looks similar to the 890 Duke. Here are more details.

The bike should offer full-LED lighting and black wheels

The KTM 990 Duke will have an aggressive design, featuring a muscular fuel tank with extensions, a split-style seat, an upswept exhaust, and a preying mantis-like headlight cluster. A white-colored front mudguard with gray and orange highlights will also be available. The bike should pack a digital instrument console, an all-LED setup for lighting, and ride on designer blacked-out wheels.

To note, the 890 Duke runs on 114hp, 889cc engine

The powertrain details of the KTM 990 Duke are currently unavailable. However, the 890 Duke is fueled by an 889cc, parallel-twin engine that makes 114hp/92Nm and is linked to a 6-speed gearbox.

It should have a rear shock absorber

To ensure the safety of the rider, the KTM 990 Duke should be equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels along with dual-channel ABS for better handling on the roads. Suspension duties on the motorcycle are expected to be taken care of by inverted forks on the front side and a shock absorber on the rear end.

KTM 990 Duke: Pricing and availability

Details related to the pricing and availability of the KTM 990 Duke will be revealed at the time of launch. However, it is likely to sport a price figure of around Rs. 10 lakh.

