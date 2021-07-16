Home / News / Auto News / KTM to launch a limited-edition track-only bike on July 20
KTM to launch a limited-edition track-only bike on July 20

Written by
Harshita Malik
Jul 16, 2021
KTM to launch a limited-edition track-only bike on July 20
Limited-edition track-only KTM sports bike to be revealed on July 20

Austrian automaker KTM will unveil a new sports bike on July 20, as confirmed by an official teaser. The teaser also reveals that the upcoming two-wheeler will be inspired by Moto2 race machines and will be limited to 100 units worldwide. It will be hand built for track use only and is likely to be powered by an 890cc parallel-twin engine. Here's our roundup.

Instagram Post

Take a look at the teaser

Design

It will be built around a steel trellis frame

While not much is known about the design of the upcoming KTM sports bike, the teaser has confirmed that it will sit on an orange-colored steel trellis frame. The vehicle will likely offer a semi- or fully-faired body with an aggressive-looking design, a muscular fuel tank, and a digital instrument cluster. It will also ride on special wheels designed for tracks.

Information

An 890cc engine is expected to power the bike

The new KTM racing motorbike is speculated to draw power from an 890cc, liquid-cooled, DOHC, parallel-twin engine. The mill makes 115hp/92Nm on the 890 Duke R but we expect the automaker to tune it differently for this special track machine.

Safety

The bike will come with enhanced safety features

For the rider's safety, the KTM Moto2-inspired sports bike will likely be equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with ABS and traction control for improved handling on the track. Suspension duties on the bike will be taken care of by WP USD forks on the front side and a mono-shock absorber on the rear end.

Information

How much will it cost?

The pricing details of the upcoming KTM bike will likely be revealed at the time of its unveiling on July 20, 2021 at 4pm CEST (7:30pm IST). The production of the bike will be limited to just 100 units worldwide.

