KYMCO KRV 180 maxi-style scooter goes official in China

Dwaipayan Roy
Jun 07, 2021
KYMCO KRV 180 maxi-style scooter goes official in China
KYMCO KRV 180 showcased in China

Taiwanese automaker KYMCO has unveiled its KRV 180 maxi-style scooter at the Beijing Motor Show in China. Its availability in India seems unlikely. As for the highlights, the two-wheeler has a stylish look and is available with an LCD instrument cluster as well as an all-LED lighting setup. It draws power from a 175.1cc water-cooled, TKE engine. Here are more details.

Design

The scooter is available in four colors

The KYMCO KRV 180 has an aggressive design, featuring a headlight-mounted front apron, a stepped-up single-piece seat with a pillion grab rail, an upswept exhaust, and a USB port. The scooter packs an LCD instrument console, a full-LED setup for lighting, and rides on 13-inch wheels. It is available in four shades: Sea Blue, Pink, Silver, and Black.

Information

It runs on a 17hp, 175cc engine

The KYMCO KRV 180 draws power from a 175.1cc water-cooled, TKE engine that generates a maximum power of 17hp at 8,000rpm and a peak torque of 15.5Nm at 6,500rpm. The motor is probably linked to a CVT gearbox.

Safety

It is equipped with a rear mono-shock unit

To ensure the rider's safety, the KYMCO KRV 180 is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels along with a traction control system and ABS for better handling on the roads. Suspension duties on the maxi-style scooter are taken care of by inverted forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Information

KYMCO KRV 180: Availability

Details pertaining to the pricing and availability of the KYMCO KRV 180 are yet to be announced. However, the maxi-scooter will not be launched in India as the brand has no presence here.

