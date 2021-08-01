KYMCO Like 150 S launched at around Rs. 2.5 lakh

KYMCO Like 150 S scooter launched in Australia

Taiwanese automaker KYMCO has launched its Like 150 S scooter in Australia. It is unlikely to arrive in India. As for the highlights, the two-wheeler has a retro-inspired look and comes with a full-LED setup for lighting as well as a USB charging port. It draws power from a 150cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine. Here are more details.

The scooter offers a single-piece seat and 7-liter fuel tank

The KYMCO Like 150 S has an indicator-mounted front apron, round mirrors, a flat footboard, a stepped-up single-piece seat with a pillion grab rail, a stubby exhaust, and a muffler cover. The scooter packs an all-LED lighting setup, a USB charging port, and rides on 12-inch wheels. It has a fuel storage capacity of 7 liters and tips the scales at 115kg.

It runs on a 13hp, 150cc engine

The KYMCO Like 150 S scooter is powered by a 150cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, fuel-injected engine paired to a CVT gearbox. The mill generates a maximum power of 13.27hp at 8,500rpm.

It has twin rear shock absorbers

In terms of safety equipment, the KYMCO Like 150 S is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels along with Bosch dual-channel ABS for better handling on the roads. Suspension duties on the two-wheeler are taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side and adjustable twin shock absorbers on the rear end.

KYMCO Like 150 S: Pricing and availability

In Australia, the KYMCO Like 150 S carries a price tag of AUD 4,490 (around Rs. 2.46 lakh) and is offered with a 3-year warranty. However, the scooter will not be sold in India as the brand has no presence here.