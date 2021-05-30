Kymco RKS 150 maxi-style scooter unveiled at Beijing Motor Show

Kymco unveils its first 150cc maxi-scooter

Taiwanese automaker Kymco has unveiled its RKS 150 maxi-style scooter at the Beijing Motor Show. As for the highlights, the vehicle has an aggressive design and comes with an LCD instrument cluster as well as a dual-LED headlight. It draws power from a 149cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine. However, it is unlikely to make its way to India. Here are more details.

Design

The scooter has a raised transparent windscreen

The Kymco RKS 150 has an eye-catching look, featuring a headlamp-mounted front apron with integrated turn indicators, a raised transparent windscreen, and a stepped-up single-piece seat. It also sports a stubby upswept exhaust and dual-tone paintwork with minimal graphics. The scooter packs an LCD instrument console, a USB charging socket, key-less ignition, and rides on designer 13-inch wheels.

Information

It is fueled by a 15hp, 149cc engine

Kymco RKS 150 is powered by a 149cc liquid-cooled, 4-valve, single-cylinder engine that generates a maximum power of 14.8hp at 8,000rpm and a peak torque of 13.2Nm at 6,500rpm. The scooter can accelerate from 0-50km/h in 4.2 seconds and attain a top speed of 120km/h.

Safety

It has dual shock absorbers on the rear

To ensure the safety of the rider, the Kymco RKS 150 is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels along with Bosch dual-channel ABS for better handling on the roads. Suspension duties on the maxi-style scooter are taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side and dual shock absorbers on the rear end.

Kymco RKS 150: Availability

Though the availability details of the Kymco RKS 150 are yet to be announced, we believe it will not make its way to India. The maxi-scooter takes on rivals like Yamaha NMax 155 and Honda PCX 160.