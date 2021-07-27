Home / News / Auto News / LADA unveils Niva Bronto (facelift) SUV for the Russian market
LADA unveils Niva Bronto (facelift) SUV for the Russian market

Dwaipayan Roy
Jul 27, 2021
LADA unveils Niva Bronto (facelift) SUV for the Russian market
LADA Niva Bronto (facelift) breaks cover in Russia

Russian automaker LADA has unveiled the facelifted version of the Niva Bronto SUV in its home country. It will not be available in other markets. As for the highlights, the off-road-biased vehicle has an aggressive look and a spacious cabin with new equipment. It draws power from a 1.7-liter, naturally aspirated, petrol engine mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox. Here are more details.

Exteriors

The car sports a radiator grille and 15-inch wheels

The LADA Niva Bronto is available in two versions: Luxe and Prestige. Depending on the trim, the SUV has a muscular hood, a large radiator grille, circular headlights, and metal/plastic bumpers. It is flanked by roof rails, squared windows, ORVMs, flared wheel arches, and 15-inch wheels wrapped in off-road-biased tires. An optional LED light bar on the roof and "Camouflage" paintwork are also offered.

It is fueled by an 83hp, 1.7-liter engine

The Niva Bronto is powered by a 1.7-liter, naturally aspirated petrol engine that generates 83hp of power and is mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox and an all-wheel-drive system. Locking front and rear differentials, a reinforced rear axle, and suspension ensure better off-road performance.

The vehicle offers heated seats and better noise insulation

The facelifted LADA Niva Bronto has a spacious cabin, featuring more comfortable seats with a heating facility, a center console with new climate control, better noise as well as vibration insulation, and a 4-spoke steering wheel. The SUV packs a completely new instrument panel and an Era-GLONASS system. For ensuring the safety of the passengers, multiple airbags and ABS with EBD are available.

LADA Niva Bronto: Pricing and availability

LADA has started accepting bookings for the updated Niva Bronto SUV in Russia. Though its pricing details are yet to be revealed, it is expected to cost around 632,900 rubles (roughly Rs. 6.35 lakh).

