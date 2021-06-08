Home / News / Auto News / Lamborghini Huracan EVO RWD Spyder launched at Rs. 3.5 crore
Lamborghini Huracan EVO RWD Spyder launched at Rs. 3.5 crore

Dwaipayan Roy
Lamborghini Huracan EVO RWD Spyder launched at Rs. 3.5 crore
Lamborghini launches Huracan EVO RWD Spyder model in India

Italian automaker Lamborghini has launched the fourth iteration of its Huracan EVO supercar in India, called the RWD Spyder. As for the highlights, the premium vehicle has an aggressive design with a folding fabric roof and a luxurious 2-seater cabin with many features. It draws power from a BS6-compliant 5.2-liter V10 engine that generates a maximum power of 610hp. Here are more details.

Exteriors

The convertible has a prominent front splitter and sleek headlamps

The Lamborghini Huracan EVO RWD Spyder has a muscular hood, a prominent front splitter, sleek headlights, and a retractable fabric roof. It is flanked by body-colored ORVMs, air scoops, and designer 5-spoke wheels. Sleek taillamps and dual exhaust tips are available on the rear end. The car has a kerb weight of 1,509kg, which makes it 120kg heavier than the RWD coupe.

Interiors

The vehicle sports an 8.4-inch touchscreen console

The Lamborghini Huracan EVO RWD Spyder has a luxurious 2-seater cabin, featuring auto climate control, ventilated seats, key-less entry, and a flat-bottom multifunctional steering wheel. It packs an 8.4-inch touchscreen infotainment console with support for Apple CarPlay. For ensuring the passengers' safety, multiple airbags, ABS with EBD, crash sensors, an engine immobilizer, traction control, and a rear-view camera are available.

Performance

It has a top-speed of 324km/h

The Lamborghini Huracan EVO RWD Spyder is powered by a BS6-compliant 5.2-liter V10 petrol engine that makes 610hp of maximum power at 8,000rpm and 560Nm of peak torque at 6,500rpm. The mill is linked to a 7-speed DCT gearbox. The car can sprint from 0-100km/h in 3.5 seconds and 0-200km/h in 9.6 seconds. It has a top-speed of 324km/h.

Information

Lamborghini Huracan EVO RWD Spyder: Pricing

In India, the Lamborghini Huracan EVO RWD Spyder carries a price-tag of Rs. 3.54 crore (ex-showroom). This makes it around Rs. 32 lakh costlier than the RWD Coupe and roughly Rs. 56 lakh cheaper than the AWD Spyder model.

