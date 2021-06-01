Home / News / Auto News / Lamborghini Huracan EVO RWD Spyder's India debut on June 8
Auto

Lamborghini Huracan EVO RWD Spyder's India debut on June 8

Written by
Harshita Malik
Last updated on Jun 01, 2021, 05:59 pm
Lamborghini Huracan EVO RWD Spyder's India debut on June 8
Lamborghini will launch Huracan EVO RWD Spyder on June 8

As the latest addition to its Huracan EVO line-up in India, Lamborghini is all set to launch the RWD Spyder model in the country on June 8. To recall, it was unveiled in May last year using Augmented Reality. The Lamborghini Huracan EVO RWD Spyder borrows its designing cues from the Huracan EVO RWD Coupe and is powered by a 610hp, V10 motor.

In this article
Exteriors

It is 120kg heavier than the RWD Coupe

The Lamborghini Huracan EVO RWD Spyder features an attractive look with an aerodynamically designed body, a chiseled bonnet, a new front splitter, an updated rear bumper, an adjustable rear windscreen, and a convertible soft-top roof. On the sides, it is flanked by body-colored ORVMs and 5-spoke alloy wheels. Due to some structural changes, the four-wheeler weighs 120kg more than the Huracan RWD Coupe.

Information

The vehicle is powered by a 5.2-liter petrol engine

The Lamborghini Huracan EVO RWD Spyder draws power from a 5.2-liter V10 petrol motor that comes linked to a 7-speed DCT automatic gearbox and generates 610hp/560Nm. The car can sprint from 0-100km/h in 3.5 seconds and has a top-speed of 324km/h.

Interiors

There is an 8.4-inch touchscreen system

The Lamborghini Huracan EVO RWD Spyder offers a luxurious 2-seater cabin, featuring a multifunctional steering wheel, ambient lighting, ventilated seats, as well as Alcantara, leather, and carbon fiber upholstery options. It also packs an 8.4-inch touchscreen infotainment system with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. For safety, there are multiple airbags, traction control, a rear-view camera, crash sensors, and ABS with EBD.

Information

Lamborghini Huracan EVO RWD Spyder: Pricing

The official pricing details of the Huracan EVO RWD Spyder in India will be revealed on June 8. However, it will carry a premium over the Huracan EVO RWD Coupe which debuted last year at Rs. 3.22 crore (ex-showroom).

Share this timeline
Next News Article
Rimac Nevera electric hypercar, with a 550km of range, unveiled

Latest News

'Sex Education' Season 3 reportedly coming to Netflix in October?

Entertainment

CBSE Class XII board examinations canceled due to COVID-19

India

Samsung starts producing its next-generation flagship foldable smartphone

Science

Beyonce's iconic song 'Best Thing I Never Had' turns 10

Entertainment

Netflix to buy streaming rights of documentary drama on Salim-Javed?

Entertainment

Latest Auto News

Rimac Nevera electric hypercar, with a 550km of range, unveiled

Auto

2021 Triumph Bonneville Speed Twin debuts with a 1,200cc motor

Auto

BS6 Ducati Panigale V4 teased in India; coming soon

Auto

Yamaha FZ 25 series becomes cheaper by Rs. 19,000 cheaper

Auto

New-generation Toyota Land Cruiser teased; to debut on June 9

Auto

Features

The top 5 fastest cars in the world

Auto

List of top 5 sports bikes

Auto

5 lesser-known but interesting facts about Tesla

Auto

Five fastest motorcycles in the world

Auto

Top 5 interesting facts and figures about Ford Motor Company

Auto

Related News

Pininfarina Battista electric hypercar to go on sale in early-2022

Auto

Lamborghini Huracan Super Trofeo EVO2, with a V10 engine, unveiled

Auto

New-generation Renault Duster likely to debut in India next year

Auto

2021 Jeep Wrangler to debut in India on March 15

Auto