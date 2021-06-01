Lamborghini Huracan EVO RWD Spyder's India debut on June 8

As the latest addition to its Huracan EVO line-up in India, Lamborghini is all set to launch the RWD Spyder model in the country on June 8. To recall, it was unveiled in May last year using Augmented Reality. The Lamborghini Huracan EVO RWD Spyder borrows its designing cues from the Huracan EVO RWD Coupe and is powered by a 610hp, V10 motor.

The Lamborghini Huracan EVO RWD Spyder features an attractive look with an aerodynamically designed body, a chiseled bonnet, a new front splitter, an updated rear bumper, an adjustable rear windscreen, and a convertible soft-top roof. On the sides, it is flanked by body-colored ORVMs and 5-spoke alloy wheels. Due to some structural changes, the four-wheeler weighs 120kg more than the Huracan RWD Coupe.

The Lamborghini Huracan EVO RWD Spyder draws power from a 5.2-liter V10 petrol motor that comes linked to a 7-speed DCT automatic gearbox and generates 610hp/560Nm. The car can sprint from 0-100km/h in 3.5 seconds and has a top-speed of 324km/h.

The Lamborghini Huracan EVO RWD Spyder offers a luxurious 2-seater cabin, featuring a multifunctional steering wheel, ambient lighting, ventilated seats, as well as Alcantara, leather, and carbon fiber upholstery options. It also packs an 8.4-inch touchscreen infotainment system with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. For safety, there are multiple airbags, traction control, a rear-view camera, crash sensors, and ABS with EBD.

The official pricing details of the Huracan EVO RWD Spyder in India will be revealed on June 8. However, it will carry a premium over the Huracan EVO RWD Coupe which debuted last year at Rs. 3.22 crore (ex-showroom).