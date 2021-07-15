Home / News / Auto News / Lamborghini Huracan STO debuts in India at Rs. 5 crore
Lamborghini Huracan STO debuts in India at Rs. 5 crore

Lamborghini Huracan STO debuts in India at Rs. 5 crore
Lamborghini Huracan STO launched in India

Lamborghini has launched the Huracan STO (Super Trofeo Omologata) supercar in India. It carries a starting price-tag of Rs. 4.99 crore (ex-showroom) and is inspired by the Huracan EVO Super Trofeo. As for the highlights, the Huracan STO offers an aggressive design with a raft of aerodynamic features and packs a 5.2-liter naturally aspirated V10 engine that produces 640hp of power. Here's our roundup.

Exteriors

It features a race-inspired aerodynamic design

Lamborghini Huracan STO offers a downforce of 420kg at 280km/h
Lamborghini Huracan STO has a wheelbase of 2,620mm and a kerb weight of 1,339kg

The Lamborghini Huracan STO has an aggressive design with a sloping roofline, a wide air dam, sleek headlights, and scissor doors. The 'Cofango,' which is the corporatespeak for the bonnet and front fenders, is made from a single carbon fiber panel. The car also gets an adjustable rear wing, a huge dorsal fin, and heated as well as electrically adjustable ORVMs.

Information

The car is fueled by a 640hp, V10 engine

The Lamborghini Huracan STO draws power from a 5.2-liter V10 engine that delivers 640hp of power and 565Nm of peak torque. Transmission duties are handled by a 7-speed DCT gearbox. The car has a top-speed of 310km/h, and offers STO, Trofeo and Pioggia driving modes.

Interiors

It sports a flat-bottom multifunctional steering wheel

The Lamborghini Huracan STO offers a premium 2-seater cabin with Alcantara and carbon fiber interiors, a flat-bottom multifunctional steering wheel, and four-point seat belts. It also provides a digital driver's display, Lamborghini Connect Services, and support for Android Auto as well as Apple CarPlay. For safety, the car gets multiple airbags, geofencing alert, curfew alert, valet alert, and real-time traffic information.

Information

Lamborghini Huracan STO: Pricing and availability

In India, the Lamborghini Huracan STO carries a starting price-tag of Rs. 4.99 crore (ex-showroom). Buyers can further customize the supercar with the brand's Ad Personam division.

