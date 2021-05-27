Home / News / Auto News / Lamborghini Huracan Super Trofeo EVO2, with a V10 engine, unveiled
Auto

Lamborghini Huracan Super Trofeo EVO2, with a V10 engine, unveiled

Written by
Dwaipayan Roy
Last updated on May 27, 2021, 11:18 am
Lamborghini Huracan Super Trofeo EVO2, with a V10 engine, unveiled
Lamborghini unveils its Huracan Super Trofeo EVO2 car

As a successor to the track-only EVO version of the Huracan Super Trofeo, Italian automaker Lamborghini has unveiled its Huracan Super Trofeo EVO2 race car. The latest creation from the automaker's motorsport division will participate in the 2022 season of the Trofeo championship. It has an aggressive design, fine-tuned aerodynamics, and runs on a 5.2-liter, naturally aspirated, V10 engine. Here are more details.

Exteriors

The car sports a large wing on the rear

The Lamborghini Huracan Super Trofeo EVO2 has a muscular bonnet with a large vent, sleek LED headlights, carbon fiber fins, and a front spoiler. It is flanked by carbon fiber panels, ORVMs, sharp body lines, and designer wheels wrapped in Pirelli tires. A large wing, sleek taillights, and dual circular exhaust tips are available on the rear end of the vehicle.

The vehicle has two seats and a racing-type steering wheel

The Lamborghini Huracan Super Trofeo EVO2 has a minimalist 2-seater cabin, featuring a TFT dashboard by MOTEC and a multifunctional racing-type steering wheel with 10 buttons on it. For ensuring the passengers' safety, seat belts and a fire extinguisher are available.

It is fueled by a 611hp, 5.2-liter engine

Under the hood, the Lamborghini Huracan Super Trofeo EVO2 draws power from a 5.2-liter, naturally aspirated, V10 engine that generates a maximum power of 611hp at 8,250rpm and a peak torque of 570Nm at 6,500rpm. Transmission duties on the track-only car are taken care of by a 6-speed sequential gearbox by X-Trac. It also comes with an anti-roll bar and traction control.

Lamborghini Huracan Super Trofeo EVO2: Pricing

In Europe, the Lamborghini Huracan Super Trofeo EVO2 carries a starting price-tag of €250,000 (roughly Rs. 2.21 crore) and around 500 units will be manufactured. Meanwhile, Huracan Super Trofeo EVO owners will get a conversion kit to EVO2 specifications from early-2022.

