Prior to launch, facelifted Lamborghini Urus SUV found testing

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mail Last updated on May 24, 2021, 04:06 pm

Lamborghini Urus (facelifted) spotted testing at Nurburgring

Lamborghini is expected to unveil the facelifted version of its Urus SUV later this year. A camouflaged test mule of the car has been spotted testing at the Nurburgring race track in Germany, revealing its key design details. The spy shots suggest that the vehicle will sport refreshed front and rear bumpers and new taillights. Here are more details.

Exteriors

The car will have a length of over 5,000mm

The Lamborghini Urus (facelift) will have a sloping roofline, a muscular bonnet, a wide air dam, revised bumpers, and sleek headlights. On the sides, it will be flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, and designer wheels. Sleek taillights and quad exhaust tips will be available on the rear end of the vehicle. The car should be 5,112mm long and have a wheelbase of 3,003mm.

Information

It will be fueled by a 650hp, 4.0-liter engine

The Lamborghini Urus (facelift) is likely to draw power from a 4.0-liter, twin-turbo, V8 petrol engine linked to an 8-speed AMT gearbox. The mill generates a maximum power of 650hp and a peak torque of 850Nm.

Interiors

The vehicle should offer a 360-degree-view camera

The Lamborghini Urus (facelift) will have a luxurious 5-seater cabin with auto climate control, parking sensors, key-less entry, and a power steering wheel. It is likely to pack a touchscreen infotainment system with support for the latest connectivity facilities. To ensure the safety of the passengers, multiple airbags, an engine immobilizer, a vehicle stability control system, and a 360-degree-view camera are expected.

Information

Lamborghini Urus (facelift): Pricing and availability

The pricing and availability details of the Lamborghini Urus (facelift) will be revealed at the time of unveiling. However, in India, it should carry some premium over the outgoing model which starts at Rs. 3.15 crore (ex-showroom, New Delhi).