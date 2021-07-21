Home / News / Auto News / The Urus SUV becomes Lamborghini's highest produced model
The Urus SUV becomes Lamborghini's highest produced model

New production milestone for Lamborghini Urus

Lamborghini has announced that more than 15,000 units of its Urus SUV have been manufactured so far, making it the highest produced car in the company's history. To recall, the vehicle was introduced in 2019 and it has achieved the milestone in just two years. As for the highlights, the car looks imposing and is fueled by a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 engine.

A look at the record-setting 15,000th Urus

The 15,000th unit of the Lamborghini Urus is said to be UK-bound. It comes with a 'Graphite Capsule' design package, sporting a Grigio Keres Matte shade coupled with Verde Scandal detailing. Meanwhile, its interiors are finished in a dual-tone Nero Ade/Verde Scandal color.

The car has wrap-around taillamps and 21-inch wheels

The Lamborghini Urus has a sloping roofline, a muscular hood, a wide air dam, and sleek LED headlights. It is flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, and 21-inch alloy wheels. Wrap-around taillamps connected by a black trim and quad exhaust tips are available on the rear end of the vehicle. Dimensions-wise, it has a wheelbase of 3,003mm and a length of 5,112mm.

It runs on a 641hp, 4.0-liter engine

The Lamborghini Urus draws power from a BS6-compliant 4.0-liter, twin-turbo V8 engine that generates 641hp/850Nm, and is mated to an 8-speed automatic gearbox. The car can sprint from 0-100km/h in 3.6 seconds and attain a top-speed of 305km/h.

The vehicle offers parking sensors and multiple airbags

The Lamborghini Urus has a 5-seater cabin with auto climate control, rear AC vents, electrically adjustable front and rear seats, parking sensors, and a leather-wrapped power steering wheel. It packs a touchscreen infotainment system with support for the latest connectivity facilities. Multiple airbags, traction control, crash sensors, an engine immobilizer, and a rear-view camera ensure the safety of the passengers.

Lamborghini Urus: Pricing

In India, the Lamborghini Urus starts at Rs. 3.15 crore for the standard model and goes up to Rs. 3.43 crore for the Pearl Capsule edition (both prices, ex-showroom, New Delhi).

