Lamborghini Urus's sales hit a ton in India: Details here

Written by
Dwaipayan Roy
Last updated on Mar 02, 2021, 02:18 pm
Lamborghini Urus's sales hit a ton in India: Details here

In a proud moment for Automobili Lamborghini, the Urus SUV has set a new milestone by selling 100 units in India.

To recall, the car was launched in January 2018 and 50 units were sold in a year. The rest were sold in less than 18 months, despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

In fact, prior to the outbreak, the company delivered one Urus every week.

Details

In 2020, the company sold 52 units of Urus

In 2019, Lamborghini sold 65 cars in India, recording a 30% growth as compared to 2018. The Urus SUV has been a big contributor to the company's sales in the country.

Last year, though sales were hit due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the company still sold 52 units of the Urus and hopes to grow on this momentum in 2021.

Exteriors

Lamborghini Urus has a massive length of 5,112mm

The Lamborghini Urus has an eye-catching look, featuring a sloping roofline, a muscular bonnet, a honeycomb mesh grille, a wide air dam, and sleek headlights.

It is flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, sharp body lines, and multi-spoke alloy wheels. Wrap-around taillights and quad exhaust tips grace the rear end.

Dimensions-wise, it has a wheelbase of 3,003mm and a length of 5,112mm.

Interiors

It has a 5-seater cabin with many safety features

The Lamborghini Urus has a luxurious 5-seater cabin with auto climate control, rear AC vents, parking sensors, key-less entry, and a leather-wrapped power steering wheel.

It houses a touchscreen infotainment system with support for the latest connectivity facilities.

For ensuring the safety of the passengers, multiple airbags, ABS with EBD, crash sensors, an engine immobilizer, and a vehicle stability control system are available.

Power

It runs on a 641hp, V8 engine

The Lamborghini Urus draws power from a BS6-compliant 4.0-liter Twin Turbo V8 engine linked to an 8-speed automatic gearbox. The mill makes 641hp of maximum power and 850Nm of peak torque.

The car can sprint from 0-100km/h in 3.6 seconds and reach 200km/h in 12.8 seconds. It has an electronically limited top-speed of 306km/h.

Information

Lamborghini Urus: Pricing and availability

In India, the Lamborghini Urus SUV carries a price-tag of Rs. 3.10 crore (ex-showroom) and has a waiting period of around 10 months. However, the number of orders continues to grow steadily, as per the company.

