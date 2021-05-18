Land Rover's next-generation Evoque, Discovery Sport to use EV-focused platform

British carmaker Jaguar Land Rover is working on transforming its product line-up by introducing two new platforms - EMA (Electrified Modular Architecture) and MLA (Modular Longitudinal Architecture). As per the reports, the company's next-generation Evoque and Discovery Sport SUVs will be the first models to debut the EMA platform. The MLA platform will underpin a Range Rover flagship that will arrive in 2022.

The EMA platform is engineered around the battery

The EMA platform is said to be developed to accommodate advanced driver systems, extensive cloud connectivity, and batteries of different chemistry. It can either sport a large floor-mounted battery pack or a smaller hybrid-sized battery with an internal combustion engine. The new 800V-capable electric powertrains will offer an all-wheel-drive system to deliver the "most torque dense in class" and 6.5-7.25km of range per kWh.

EMA-based vehicles will account for 50% sales by 2030

The EMA project is principal for the automaker and is a part of a £10 billion investment program. Vehicles based on this new platform will be built at the company's Halewood plant in the UK and account for half of the company sales by 2030.

MLA-based vehicles will contribute nearly 40% of the total sales

Following the 2022 Range Rover model, the MLA platform will underpin the Range Rover Sport, Velar 2, and Discovery 6 SUVs. The platform will use an aluminium base to accommodate pure electric, mild hybrid, and plug-in hybrid powertrains. MLA-based four-wheelers, that will be made at the company's Solihull plant in the UK, are said to account for 40% of the sales by 2030.

2024 Range Rover Evoque, Land Rover Discovery Sport: Pricing

The official pricing details of the next-generation Evoque and Discovery Sport will be announced at the time of their launch, which will happen by 2023-24. However, with the electrified platform and extra development costs, they are expected to start at £40,000 (roughly Rs. 41.43 lakh).