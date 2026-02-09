Last Huracan Tecnica delivered in India, marking end of V10

This final Tecnica stands out with a sleek Grigio Acheso finish, bold lime green accents, and custom wheels. Underneath, it packs a naturally aspirated 5.2-liter V10 engine—good for 640hp and a thrilling 0-100km/h sprint in just 3.2 seconds.

The end of an era for Lamborghini

The Huracan played a huge role in Lamborghini's Indian success story (second only to the Urus SUV).

Now it's making way for the hybrid Temerario—set to feature a hybrid powertrain as part of Lamborghini's big move toward electrification.

It's truly goodbye to pure V10 supercars and hello to an electrified future.