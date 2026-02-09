Last Huracan Tecnica delivered in India, marking end of V10
Lamborghini just handed over its final Huracan Tecnica in India, officially ending the brand's V10 era.
Since launching globally in 2014, the Huracan sold 252 units here and became a favorite for its mix of everyday driveability and track-ready features.
Final Huracan Tecnica flaunts Grigio Acheso finish with lime green accents
This final Tecnica stands out with a sleek Grigio Acheso finish, bold lime green accents, and custom wheels.
Underneath, it packs a naturally aspirated 5.2-liter V10 engine—good for 640hp and a thrilling 0-100km/h sprint in just 3.2 seconds.
The end of an era for Lamborghini
The Huracan played a huge role in Lamborghini's Indian success story (second only to the Urus SUV).
Now it's making way for the hybrid Temerario—set to feature a hybrid powertrain as part of Lamborghini's big move toward electrification.
It's truly goodbye to pure V10 supercars and hello to an electrified future.