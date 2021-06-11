Home / News / Auto News / 2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class to be launched on June 17
2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class to be launched on June 17

Written by
Dwaipayan Roy
Last updated on Jun 11, 2021, 04:35 pm
2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class to be launched on June 17
Mercedes-Benz reveals launch date of 2021 S-Class sedan

Mercedes-Benz has announced that it will launch the new-generation S-Class sedan in India on June 17. Initially, the car will be offered in a 'Launch Edition,' which shall be available with a choice of 6-cylinder petrol and diesel engines. The vehicle will have an elegant design and an upmarket cabin with lots of new-age features. Here are more details.

Exteriors

The car will have 'Digital Light' LED headlamps

Mercedes-Benz S-Class Launch Edition will sport a muscular bonnet, a chromed grille with slats, new 'Digital Light' LED headlights, and wrap-around taillamps. On the sides, the car will be flanked by indicator-mounted ORVMs, blacked-out B-pillars, pop-out door handles, and multi-spoke designer wheels. It will be offered in five color options: Designo Diamond White, Anthracite Blue, Emerald Green, Rubellite Red, and Onyx Black.

It will be available with two engine choices

The Mercedes-Benz S-Class Launch Edition will pack an in-line, 6-cylinder, turbo-petrol mill that makes 362hp/500Nm and an in-line, 6-cylinder, diesel engine that generates 326hp/700Nm. Transmission duties will be handled by a 9-speed automatic gearbox. The in-house 4MATIC all-wheel-drive system will also be available.

The vehicle will have 64-color ambient lighting and rear-seat airbags

The S-Class Launch Edition will have a luxurious cabin with Sienna Brown/Macchiato Beige leather upholstery, 64-color ambient lighting, a Burmester 4D audio system, a tablet for controlling in-car functions, and massaging front seats. It will house a 12.8-inch OLED MBUX touchscreen infotainment console with support for OTA updates and a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster. For safety, rear-seat airbags will be available, among other provisions.

Mercedes-Benz S-Class Launch Edition: Pricing and availability

In India, the Mercedes-Benz S-Class Launch Edition will be brought as a completely built unit and is likely to carry a price-tag of around Rs. 1.5 crore. It will take on rivals like the Audi A8 and BMW 7 Series.

Prior to launch, Tesla Model 3 spotted testing in Pune

